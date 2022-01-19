Mountain Lion Spotted In Peninsula + Hospital Capacity Update

Eric He
·2 min read

Welcome back, Redwood City-Woodside! Here's everything you need to know to get this Thursday started off right.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 63 Low: 44.

Here are the top stories in Redwood City-Woodside today:

  1. How To Get Free N95 Masks In Redwood City (Redwood City-Woodside Patch)

  2. ‘Aggressive' Mountain Lion Spotted in Belmont Neighborhood: Police (NBC Bay Area)

  3. Latest: Hospital Capacity In Redwood City-Woodside Area (Redwood City-Woodside Patch)

  4. ‘Last resort to seek justice:’ Stanford VP and professor sue university in fentanyl overdose death of their son (San Francisco Chronicle)

Today in Redwood City-Woodside:

  • Learn to Sew and Design (9:10 AM)

  • Family Storytime - Woodside Library (10:30 AM)

  • Monthly ACPA Chronic Pain Support Group Is Meeting This Thursday (12:30 PM)

From my notebook:

  • Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Cathy Stienstra, Woodside School District: "Revised Hours for COVID Testing Every Thursday at Woodside School - Free COVID PRC Testing Every Thursday at Woodside School. Woodside School District has partnered with Virus Geeks to provide weekly community COVID testing." (Nextdoor)

  • Clay Curtin, Public Engagement Manager, City of Menlo Park: "Get your free COVID-⁠19 tests delivered / Obtenga sus pruebas gratuitas de COVID-19 entregadas - Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free." (Nextdoor)

Events:

  • Tony Azevedo Water Polo Shooting Camp Returns to Pleasanton February 11-3 (January 21)

  • Annie Performances on Stage (January 21)

  • Taxes In Retirement Webinar (January 24)

  • The IRA Survival Guide - Protecting Your IRA from Annihilation by the Taxman (January 25)

  • Special EVent: New Models and Insider Tips for Going EV (January 27)

  • Mardi Gras Carnival in Redwood City (February 19)

Lost & found:

Eric He

This article originally appeared on the Redwood City-Woodside Patch

