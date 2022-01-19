Mountain Lion Spotted In Peninsula + Hospital Capacity Update

Welcome back, Redwood City-Woodside! Here's everything you need to know to get this Thursday started off right.

Mostly sunny. High: 63 Low: 44.

How To Get Free N95 Masks In Redwood City (Redwood City-Woodside Patch) ‘Aggressive' Mountain Lion Spotted in Belmont Neighborhood: Police (NBC Bay Area) Latest: Hospital Capacity In Redwood City-Woodside Area (Redwood City-Woodside Patch) ‘Last resort to seek justice:’ Stanford VP and professor sue university in fentanyl overdose death of their son (San Francisco Chronicle)

Learn to Sew and Design (9:10 AM)

Family Storytime - Woodside Library (10:30 AM)

Monthly ACPA Chronic Pain Support Group Is Meeting This Thursday (12:30 PM)

Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Cathy Stienstra, Woodside School District: "Revised Hours for COVID Testing Every Thursday at Woodside School - Free COVID PRC Testing Every Thursday at Woodside School. Woodside School District has partnered with Virus Geeks to provide weekly community COVID testing." (Nextdoor)

Clay Curtin, Public Engagement Manager, City of Menlo Park: "Get your free COVID-⁠19 tests delivered / Obtenga sus pruebas gratuitas de COVID-19 entregadas - Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free." (Nextdoor)

Male Chihuahua Dog Lost -Last seen in Burlingame (Details)

