Mountain lion spotted steps from Southern California resident’s front door

A Monrovia homeowner’s surveillance cameras captured a mountain lion just steps from her front door Sunday night.

The sighting comes less than a week after residents in neighboring Sierra Madre were warned by officials to be cautious after a mountain lion was seen around North Baldwin Avenue between East Carter and East Mira Monte avenues.

The homeowner in Monrovia, who did not want to be identified, told KTLA that when she noticed the big cat outside at around 7:30 a.m. this morning, she checked her home’s cameras from the previous night and found that the mountain lion had made two separate appearances the night before.

In the footage, the big cat is seen gingerly strolling across the homeowner’s driveway before circling around and coming just steps from the front porch and then moving out of frame.

Earlier this month, a family in La Verne was alerted to a mountain lion in their backyard after they heard terrifying shrill yelps and guttural noises coming from their giant black schnauzer who was being attacked by the cougar.

Much of the vicious mountain lion attack was captured on the homeowner’s surveillance cameras and can be upsetting to watch. Fortunately, when the mountain was startled enough to run away when the homeowners made noise, giving their dog a chance to bolt to safety.

The giant schnauzer named Holly was treated by a veterinarian for puncture wounds, scratches and an injury that required stitches and was expected to fully recover.

Experts suggest that if you encounter a mountain lion, it’s important to remember these tips:

Do not run, which trigger the animal’s predatory instincts to chase

Pick up any small children or pets

Do not turn your back on the animal, but look at its feet and avoid staring at it in the eyes

Raise your arms over your head to appear larger if the animal is acting aggressive

Make noise by yelling

Never approach the cougar

If there are cubs, be extremely careful not to get between them and the mountain lion

