Mountain Mindful to be Bridge Day shirt supplier

Sep. 26—fayetteville — Officials for Bridge Day, West Virginia's largest one-day festival, have announced Mountain Mindful as the event's official shirt supplier for 2023.

The partnership between Bridge Day and Mountain Mindful "is not only a testament to the quality of their products but also to their commitment to our state," read part of a press release from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce/New River Gorge CVB.

Mountain Mindful, based in Huntington, has a mission that goes beyond creating high-quality shirts, the release noted. The firm's core mission is to create job opportunities for individuals facing employment barriers. Through a combination of training programs, fair wages and inclusive hiring practices, Mountain Mindful has been instrumental in empowering individuals with diverse backgrounds to secure meaningful employment, company officials stress.

"We are thrilled to have Mountain Mindful as our official shirt provider for Bridge Day," said Becky Sullivan, director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. "Their commitment to both quality and social impact aligns perfectly with the values of our event.

"We believe in giving back to our community and creating opportunities for all, and Mountain Mindful shares that vision."

According to the release, Mountain Mindful specializes in creating custom shirts that are not only stylish and comfortable but also sustainable. Their aim is for their products to have a minimal environmental footprint.

"We are honored to partner with Bridge Day and provide shirts for this fantastic event," said Leslie Norris, director of Mountain Mindful. "By choosing Mountain Mindful, event attendees can not only enjoy high-quality apparel but also support our mission of empowering individuals in our community who face employment barriers.

"We believe that everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed, and this partnership allows us to make a positive impact together."

The official Bridge Day 2023 shirt pre-order link is now available. Visit https://mountainmindful.com/collections/bridge-day-2023-pre-order and order by Oct. 11 for shipment by Oct. 13.

Bridge Day is an event that celebrates the New River Gorge while hosting a variety of adrenaline-seekers and spectators for a rare extreme sports display. It occurs on the third Saturday of October annually in Fayetteville. Bridge Day is celebrated with BASE (Buildings, Antenna, Spans and Earth) jumpers, rappellers, high line riders, vendors, photographers, media, community, spectators and the opportunity to walk across the New River Gorge Bridge.

For more information about Bridge Day, visit https://officialbridgeday.com/

For more information about Mountain Mindful, visit https://mountainmindful.com/