Mountain Top man owes Rice Township police more than $5K

Jul. 19—WILKES-BARRE — A Rice Township man attempted to explain his actions when he threatened to shoot law enforcement officers while blaming a roofing contractor.

Gerald J. Langdon, 60, of Blythburn Road, was reminded by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas he was in court to be sentenced Tuesday, not to argue his defense.

Langdon was arrested twice after separate incidents with Rice Township police in 2021.

According to court records:

March 31, 2021: Rice Township police assisted White Haven police in serving an arrest warrant for Langdon at his residence. When Langdon opened the front door, he was advised of the arrest warrant. Langdon quickly shut the door, appeared on a balcony yelling he was not going to jail and was going to get his firearms to shoot officers.

Police from adjacent municipalities including state police set up a perimeter around Langdon's residence. After a period of time, Langdon emerged from the house with his hands up.

A rifle and a shotgun were reportedly recovered from Langdon's bedroom closet. While Langdon was in custody, he threatened officers saying, "Wait till I get out," and encouraged an officer to enter a holding cell, "So I can kick your (expletive)," court records say.

Sept. 2, 2021: Police responded to Langdon's residence from one of many phone calls he made about being threatened by a person in a truck. When officers arrived, Langdon became aggressive saying, "Get the (expletive) out of here" while calling officers, "Nazis."

Langdon made a gesture of a handgun with his hand and fingers toward officers. After he was detained and placed in a holding cell inside the Rice Township police station, Langdon repeatedly used a bucket as a weapon and damaged a cell door while encouraging officers to fight him, court records say.

In court Tuesday to be sentenced on two counts of terroristic threats and a single count of simple assault, Langdon attempted to explain his actions. Langdon pled guilty to the charges May 23.

Story continues

"I was very confused, (police) never told me why they were arresting me," Langdon said about the March 31, 2021, incident. I didn't plan on shooting anybody. They were using body cameras, you can see clearly what happened that day."

As Langdon kept attempting to explain, Lupas stopped him saying the time to argue his defense was before he pled guilty.

"You seem to blame all this on other people," the judge said. "You caused $5,000 worth in damage to the cell inside the Rice Township Police Department. You get arrested by police, you don't damage the cell."

Lupas sentenced Langdon to six-months to one-year in jail and one-year probation and ordered him to pay a total of $5,414 in restitution to Rice Township police for repair cost to the cell and pepper spray cartridges used to detain him. Langdon was also ordered not to own, possess or carry firearms.

Langdon was given credit for 290 days time served and was immediately paroled to probation.

In an unrelated case, President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Langdon on Nov. 12 to one-year probation on a terroristic threat charge filed by White Haven police.

Police in White Haven charged Langdon after he sent threatening messages to a roofing contractor who was delayed starting work in early 2021 due to supply issues and the coronavirus pandemic. Several of the messages Langdon sent the contractor were, "One shot, one kill," "I'm going to start blasting out windows take cover," and, "Good day to get right with your creator because you're going to see him," court records say.