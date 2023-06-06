Mountain Top woman charged in hit/run in Wilkes-Barre Township

Jun. 6—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A woman from Mountain Top was arraigned Tuesday on allegations she fled the scene after striking an elderly woman in the parking lot of Sam's Club last month.

Wilkes-Barre Township police charged Tatiana Destiny Delgado, 24, of Fairview Park, with striking the woman and driving away without stopping on May 21, according to court records.

Delgado was scheduled to surrender at the office of District Judge Michael G. Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township at 10 a.m. on charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, failure to stop and render aid and reckless driving.

More than two hours later, Delgado was arraigned on the charges.

Township police in court records say Delgado was the driver of a 2014 Jeep Patriot that struck the elderly woman in the parking lot. Police in previous reports stated the victim was "launched" in the air.

Police said the victim sustained a concussion, a broken left arm, bruised ribs, multiple bruises and significant blood loss. She will require reconstructive surgery on her elbow, police said.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed Delgado did not stop or slow down after striking the victim and fled toward Highland Park Boulevard.

Police located the Jeep parked at Delgado's residence where it was seized via search warrant and processed by the state police Troop P Forensic Services Unit.

During an interview with police, Delgado admitted she struck the woman and fled because she was scared, court records say.

