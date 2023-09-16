Mountain View, Mica Mountain, Cholla, Benson, Buena, and CDO all win
Andres Bonnila scores a touchdown for Buena
Andres Bonnila scores a touchdown for Buena
Stock up on fall fashion finds, Halloween decor and seasonal faves — starting at $9.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
Verkor produces pouch and cylindrical battery modules for electric vehicles and energy-storage sites. The huge sum includes an €850 million Series C funding round as well as €600 million in loans from the EU's European Investment Bank, Verkor explained in a statement.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
The FDA ruled that phenylephrine, a key ingredient in many over-the-counter cold medications, does not actually work to treat nasal congestion when taken orally. The agency will now need to determine if it will revoke the ingredient's oral OTC designation as “safe and effective.”
'I thought I loved my Roomba, but I love this even more,' gushed a five-star fan.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
Team USA has failed to medal in two consecutive FIBA World Cups for the first time since 1970.
Trebek went on to host more than 8,000 episodes of the successful quiz show.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
In one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, Sean Strickland beat Israel Adesanya to become the new champion. The unpredictability of MMA is a major reason for its popularity.
Ole Miss outscored Tulane 30-3 after trailing 17-7 in the first half.
Sean Strickland entered the championship bout as a massive +450 underdog.
The Tigers didn't punt on any of their six second-half drives yet failed to score a single point.
Cancel noise and welcome crystal-clear sound with these super-popular cans.