The Mountaineer 2023 Person of the Year: Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers

Jan. 3—Each year, The Mountaineer honors an individual who has made an impact that will leave a mark on Haywood County for years to come.

This year, that person is Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers, who guided Canton through the devastating flooding in August 2021 and the subsequent rebilding of the town, and the closure of the 115-year-old Canton paper mill.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is well acquainted with Smathers' efforts to put the pieces of Canton back together, with perhaps adding a few new pieces to fill the gaps.

Cooper said dealing with just one of the disasters would have been a "monumental obstacle" to face, yet the people of Canton have had to deal with both.

"The people there are fortunate to have Mayor Smathers at the helm during this time. I can just see it when I am in Canton," Cooper said.

Cooper has visited Canton multiple times in the past three years, from the floods to the mill closure and, most recently, for the first game in the newly restored Pisgah Memorial Stadium.

"When I walk around with Mayor Smathers, people are constantly coming up to him saying thank you and talking to him about an issue because they know they are going to be heard," Cooper said. "It's pretty clear he doesn't shrink from adversity. People know he truly cares about them. He helps to put a plan together and works hard to execute that plan. Even in times of trial, he leads with a positive, can-do attitude because I think he truly believes in the resilience of the people of Canton and of Western North Carolina."

Cooper said another thing he's noticed about Smathers is that he accepts the full burden of responsibility when things aren't going well but generously shares the credit with others when there are successes.

"In the rebuilding stages after the floods, there were a lot of positive events that happened, and he continued to point out the people who had done the hard work — staff members, members of the town board, state employees from our state agencies who had helped," Cooper said. "He would give them the credit. He genuinely appreciates it but is smart enough to know this is a way to continue to motivate people because the challenges are still there for Canton — from flood recovery to the economic status of the community because of the closure of the mill."

On the ground

David Francis, the county's economic development director, has worked side-by-side with Smathers during both disasters and said he's been impressed by Smathers' leadership through Canton's difficult times.

"Whether you agree or disagree with Zeb, he's always been a leader, and his heart has always been in the right place," Francis said. "It's been a big privilege of mine to work with Zeb this year. We've certainly gotten to know each other better. We've fought like brothers but always been able to hug it out."

Francis described some of the high-level meetings dealing with the mill closure that have been intense and, at times, very combative — meetings where it is easy to lose your composure in the stress of the last nine months.

"What I admire about Zeb is that every day is a new day. When someone disagrees, he doesn't hold it against you. He just moves on. That's the sign of a good leader. He's done an abnormal job," Francis said. "I don't know of anywhere else in North Carolina where a mayor has had these kind of challenges back to back."

An eagle-eye view

Mebane Rash, founding CEO and editor-in-chief of EducationNC, worked closely with Smathers as he sought resources to help mitigate the impact of the Canton mill closure.

"If I could have the people of Haywood County see something, it would be how he shows the town and the community to statewide leaders," Rash said, describing how Smathers drove her and a group of stakeholders around Canton, showing the rail lines, the union buildings, the paper mill and the high school.

"People who see Zeb as mayor, see him in press conferences or at the last whistle or the last day the mill is open. At those moments, his words are seen through that political lens and his public leadership," Rash said. "To me, being able to watch him do the behind-the scenes tour, that's where I learned about his leadership."

Rash said Smathers' depth of character inspires hope for the future. That's because he is of the people of Haywood County, which is real and authentic.

Rash cited six reasons Smathers' leadership will be lifted up in the future:

* He has the capacity to emphasize, one that comes from people seeing him as a mayor, but also a son, a dad, a husband and who has to practice law to make money since being mayor is not a paid position.

* From the very beginning, Smathers' emphasis was on wellness, as he focused on mental and physical health by advocating for healthcare subsidies funneled through trusted leaders who could be trusted with the funds.

* Smathers will be remembered because of his work across all sectors, not just locally. He has a network with state and regional government leaders, nonprofits, business corporations, education leaders and others — anyone in a position to help his community.

* His vision toward the future is another of his hallmarks. "When an economic disaster happens, those are the moments where it is easier for something to fall apart that to build," Rash said. "Zeb saw early on the anchor institutions in the community that could become beacons of best practices of North Carolina needed to be stabilized and protected. He will be remembered for that."

* The community saw early on that leaders needed to work together to address the crisis. "I saw incredible leaders from the city, the county and the community working through this quickly to maintain momentum," Rash said.

* He is always moving forward. "After hard conversations, I saw Zeb walk up to leaders and say, 'Love you, man.' That's key in continuing momentum and has been the key to recovery there. Haywood County has a proud, independent, self-reliant ethos about it. It's been there for the floods and now this. One of the things the flood taught the county is that some things are big, and you have to have support from leaders, and Zeb got to practice that. North Carolina and other states don't have a plan for economic disasters as they do for natural disasters. Zeb was really proactive in reaching out and saying the community needed support. That was huge," Rash said.

Smathers reacts

Smathers deflects compliments when he hears others singing his praises. From the very beginning, he's made it clear there is no other group of people he'd prefer to be in the trenches with at times like this than the other municipal and county leaders in Haywood and those who head key institutions that make Haywood what it is.

The cooperation seen in Haywood is unparalleled, he states and said in all his travels that he has found no other community that approaches challenges with such solidarity.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to lead with this group of people," he said simply.

As for the toll such leadership has taken on his family life, ability to practice law or even his mental and physical health, Smathers likewise brushes off the issue.

"Yes, we're all tired, and yes, we're drained, yes we are frustrated, but there are people in this community going through worse, whether they lost their job, their access to health or child care, or are right now holding their lives together by strings, we are no more tired or worried than they are," he said. "Our job is to dig deep and find a way forward. Yes, it's frustrating, and yes, there are disagreements, but I promise that everyone in the trenches will figure this out, not just for the people who are here now but for the ones who will come after."

Smathers said he and others are stubborn enough to believe Haywood County can be prosperous but not forget those who helped achieve it.

"There are days when I'm at my wit's end, and someone will say thank you, and that keeps me going," he said. "This community has been an absolute blessing for myself and my family, and this is the time you've got to give back."

State and national leaders weigh in on Smathers' leadership

Here's what other leaders across the state have to say about Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis

"The town of Canton has faced tremendous adversity over the last few years between the catastrophic flooding in 2021 and the unexpected closure of the Pactiv Evergreen paper mill earlier this year. It's difficult times like these that strong leadership is needed most, and Zeb Smathers has stepped up to the plate in every way on behalf of the town to help them through these crises. Being a small town Mayor can often be a thankless job, but Mayor Smathers has done a great job of understanding the hardships both of these events caused in the Canton area. I have been proud to work alongside Zeb on the federal level to assist Canton in getting resources to recover from the floods and help the town move forward from the paper mill closure, and I look forward to what the future brings for the mayor."

U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards

"The citizens of Canton are fortunate to have had Mayor Smathers at the helm while this small but resilient community bravely faced disasters that would have crippled many towns of its size. I most admire how he's stood up to these unprecedented challenges, provided hope to those affected, and looked past political boundaries to help his town recover."

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein

"Mayor Smathers is a public servant through and through. Long before we heard the Canton paper mill's last whistle, Mayor Smathers has been working for his community. His optimism has been invaluable for the people of Canton through difficult times and as they build a new Canton. That's why I was proud to give him a Dogwood Award this year."