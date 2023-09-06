Mountainside crumbles into supermarket parking lot in dusty landslide
No one was injured from the landslide in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, but the lot has been cleared and is being blocked off for safety.
No one was injured from the landslide in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, but the lot has been cleared and is being blocked off for safety.
Meningococcal disease spreads when people cough, kiss or share personal items like toothbrushes.
Adesanya's a massive favorite to defeat Strickland on Saturday when they meet in the main event of UFC 293 in Sydney.
'Saved my home from water damage,' wrote one relieved fan.
An increasing number of companies are looking to automate as a shortage of skilled workers is expected to take a toll on manufacturers through 2030. Tokyo- and Atlanta-based startup Mujin, which develops AI-based software for industrial automation, believes that robots can improve productivity and safety. SBI Investment led the latest round, with participation from Pegasus Tech Ventures and Accenture, among others.
Here are the best games you can get for the PlayStation 5 right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
It was a full 11 years ago that I first noted the appearance of Connect Ventures, one of the early "new kids on the block" amongst the nascent clutch of European tech VCs in that relatively early era. Back then, Connect was one of the few product-focused VCs in Europe, to some extent taking its cue from the product-led approach that had been developed out of Silicon Valley. Fast-forward to 2023 and that thesis certainly appears to have stood Connect in good stead.
Standardized cargo capacity test for compact SUVs, three-row SUVs, sedans, EVs and everything else.
Buy it on Amazon right now.
Envisics, a U.K.-based holographics company building in-car technology that projects navigation, safety alerts and other data onto the inside of a windscreen, has closed a $100 million Series C round. The previous $50 million round was led by Hyundai Mobis, with participation from InMotion Ventures (the investment arm of Jaguar Land Rover) and Stellantis. The closing of its Series C comes as Envisics gets nearer to commercializing its augmented reality heads-up display (AR HUD).
In the newest uproar you might have missed, Elon Musk says X, formerly Twitter, will file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League. Musk accused the ADL, an organization that works to combat antisemitism, extremism and bigotry, of falsely accusing him and X of being antisemitic. "To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony!" tweeted the billionaire celebrity on Monday.
Only 1.2% of venture capital is funding Black entrepreneurs, according to Crunchbase.
Get more life out of your on-the-go gadgets and gizmos with this juice box.
Now atop the AL West, the Mariners face a daunting final month as they chase a division title
Do you believe?
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh in August.
These genius gadgets and gizmos will save you time, energy and money.
Snag a popular electric toothbrush for 60% off, a Fire TV stick for $27, and more great deals.
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.
The Republican Senate leader froze up at an event in Kentucky earlier this week.