Mountainside Middle School in Scottsdale placed on lockdown after weapon discovered

Mountainside Middle School in Scottsdale was on lockdown after a weapon was discovered on campus Thursday afternoon, according to police.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Scottsdale Police Department announced the lockdown as a precautionary measure just before 1:30 p.m. According to police, the campus was secured and "students are safe with teachers."

Police did not say what type of weapon was discovered at the middle school. Parents were asked not to come to school and that a reunification process was being planned.

At about 2 p.m., Scottsdale police confirmed the lockdown was still in effect and that fire crews were responding to the middle school for an "unrelated medical issue."

