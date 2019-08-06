Is Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Mountfield Group's Debt?

As you can see below, Mountfield Group had UK£1.17m of debt at December 2018, down from UK£1.61m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£1.24m in cash, so it actually has UK£67.6k net cash.

A Look At Mountfield Group's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Mountfield Group had liabilities of UK£4.64m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£61.0k due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£1.24m and UK£2.36m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling UK£1.11m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Mountfield Group has a market capitalization of UK£4.32m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Mountfield Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Also positive, Mountfield Group grew its EBIT by 25% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Mountfield Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Mountfield Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Mountfield Group recorded free cash flow worth 66% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

Although Mountfield Group's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of UK£68k. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 25% over the last year. So is Mountfield Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Mountfield Group's earnings per share history for free.