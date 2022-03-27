Mounting Fed Bets, War Uncertainty Put Spotlight on Battered Yen

Benjamin Purvis
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Traders primed for more turbulence will potentially look toward the yen when foreign-exchange market action kicks off in the Asia-Pacific on Monday amid ongoing uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine war and the path of global central bank policies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Japanese currency has proved less reliable as a go-to global haven during the recent crisis, becoming instead a barometer of what investors are thinking in terms of interest rates. With the Federal Reserve signaling it will be lifting borrowing costs further and faster, and the Bank of Japan remaining steadfast in keeping its stance quite easy, the yen has collapsed.

Even with the fallout from Russia’s Ukraine invasion blighting global markets and weighing on risk appetite, the yen has fallen close to 6% this year. It’s the worst performer among Group-of-10 peers, and last week hit its weakest level since 2015. And there may be worse to come still, if the bears are right.

Instead, it’s the greenback that has attracted most haven flows with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index this month climbing to its highest level since mid-2020. The euro could face renewed weakness as Europe seeks to strengthen sanctions against Russia and wean itself off Russian fuel imports, even as it shied away from an import ban.

Currency traders are among the first to get going for the week, hours before aficionados of Treasury futures and cash bond markets can start making wagers. It might therefore be the dollar-yen pair that gives a first reading on whether last week’s Fed-fueled selloff in U.S. interest-rate markets will continue.

As trading gets underway, volatility across many assets remains elevated. The ICE BofA MOVE Index -- a gauge of implied volatility in Treasuries -- is down from its early March peak, but notably above where it was for all of 2021. The same goes for a JPMorgan index of implied volatility for major developed currencies.

In contrast, stocks have proven relatively resilient of late. Implied volatility in U.S. equities has actually subsided in the past few weeks, based on the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index.

It’s also going to be another key week for watchers of Russian bonds, with the sovereign and various companies scheduled to make payments on foreign-currency debt. The government has so far steered clear of veering into default territory, but with the political and financial situation in flux, investors will be watching keenly to see how the situation plays out.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Moscow Exchange to Expand Limited Trading to All Stocks Monday

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will expand limited trading to all shares listed on the Moscow Exchange in another shortened session on Monday.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItBiden to Propose 20% Tax Aimed at Billionaires, Unrealized GainsThe Moscow Exchange will trade Russian shares, in add

  • Tesla to halt Shanghai factory production amid COVID curbs, Bloomberg News reports

    Tesla's production in the plant will be halted on Monday, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter, adding that the electric car maker hasn't yet informed workers if it would extend the suspension beyond Monday. Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Shanghai's municipal government said on Sunday that all firms and factories will suspend manufacturing or work remotely during the lockdown.

  • Russia wants to split Ukraine into two, military intel chief says

    The head of Ukraine's military intelligence unit said on Sunday that Russia wishes to split the country into two, similar to how North and South Korea were created.Kyrylo Budanov said in a statement that Russia's invasion was "an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine," Reuters reported.However, Budanov predicted that Ukraine would succeed in fending off the Russian forces."In addition, the season of a total Ukrainian guerrilla...

  • GOP rep says White House walk-back of Biden's Putin comment 'damages his credibility'

    Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said on Sunday that the White House's backtracking on President Biden's remarks saying Russian President Vladimir Putin shouldn't remain in power "damages his credibility." During an appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures" on Fox News, Waltz told host Maria Bartiromo that Biden's remarks are going to add more fuel to Russian propaganda."And it could actually backfire to make Putin stronger internally," Waltz said. "And...

  • 2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before They Start Crushing the Market

    Share prices of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) have been hammered in 2022 during the broader market correction, but each could start taking off when the companies release their quarterly earnings reports on Tuesday, March 29. Micron Technology is heading into its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results with several tailwinds, like the growing demand for memory chips, the tight supply, and rising prices.

  • Biden to propose 'Billionaire Minimum Income Tax' of 20 percent

    Biden to propose 'Billionaire Minimum Income Tax' of 20 percent

  • In call with Putin, Turkey's Erdogan stresses need for ceasefire

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a telephone call on Sunday that a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions were needed following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, his office said in a statement. "Erdogan noted the importance of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the implementation of peace and the improvement of humanitarian conditions in the region," his office said in a readout of the call. It added they agreed the next round of peace committee talks between Ukraine and Russia would be held in Istanbul.

  • Former Top NATO Commander Warns: ‘It’s Going To Get Worse’ For Ukraine

    Philip Breedlove explained why Russian President Vladimir Putin is becoming "more and more dangerous every day."

  • José Andrés says World Central Kitchen has provided more than 4 million meals to Ukrainian refugees

    World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder José Andrés said on Sunday that his non-profit organization has provided more than 4 million meals to refugees since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine more than a month ago. During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Andrés said that WCK is distributing more than 290,000 meals daily at more than 1,000 locations in six countries."Inside Ukraine, we are in 21 cities. Obviously, Lviv has become...

  • Macquarie Buys Stake in National Grid’s $13 Billion Gas Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItBiden to Propose 20% Tax Aimed at Billionaires, Unrealized GainsNational Grid Plc agreed to sell 60% of its gas transmission business to a consortium including Macquarie Group Ltd. in a deal that will value the unit at 9.6 billion poun

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Biden’s worldwide walkbackMacron warns against escalation after Biden calls Putin "a butcher"Zelensky steps up call for more Western weaponryUN: Over 3.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion beganBlinken: U.S. has no strategy for regime change in RussiaGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden says Putin "cannot remain in power"Zelensky seeks more energy exports at Doha summitUN: Over 3.7 million Ukrainian refugees have fled

  • Deutsche Bank Fired Senior Bankers Over Strip Club Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG fired a number of top bankers in New York after a tab run up at a strip club was expensed as legitimate business spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItBiden to Propose 20% Tax Aimed at Billionaire

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Drill baby drill

    Unforeseen energy shocks are leading Biden into a stealthy alliance with the fossil fuel industry—which will soon be producing record amounts of oil and gas.

  • Apple may owe you money if you pay for extra iCloud storage

    iPhone and iPad owners are painfully aware that Apple only offers 5GB of iCloud storage for free. If you need additional cloud storage, you’ll need to pay Apple at least $0.99 a month. If you are one of the many iPhone owners that paid for an iCloud Plus subscription, you might receive a partial refund … The post Apple may owe you money if you pay for extra iCloud storage appeared first on BGR.

  • Orbitau Ambassador Lona Tran Releases Rap Song About Metaverse

    Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2022) - A new song performed by Lona Tran was released today named "Life with Metaverse". Life with MetaverseTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/118273_9551e8ef74c0ab1e_001full.jpgThe song refers to a new NFT game trend from the Orbitau project - Idle to Earn. Lona Tran is the official ambassador of Orbitau. Lona X OrbitauTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visi

  • Rice: European LNG agreement important first step

    But Rice also stressed that this was a first step that would need to be followed up by actions that allow the market and the industry, along with its investors.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying No Matter What the Stock Market Does Next

    Investors should use the current market volatility to scoop up these companies and hold them for the next decade.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These well-known, profitable, and time-tested Dow components can make you a millionaire by the turn of the decade.