Mountlake Terrace man sentenced to 23 years in 2018 killing

A 46-year-old Mountlake Terrace man was sentenced to 23 years and two months in prison for killing a 29-year-old woman in 2018.

Prosecutors argued it was a “revenge” killing after David Nieuwenhuis blamed Candice Black for the overdose death of his stepson, who was dating Black.

His attorneys claimed he was in the “fight for his life” after Black hit him with an iPad.

At trial last month, a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder.

In court Monday, Nieuwenhuis said he would regret killing Black for the rest of his life.