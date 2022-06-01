Mountlake Terrace traffic stop leads to recovery of guns and drugs

A man spotted speeding and weaving in and out of traffic in Mountlake Terrace was arrested with several guns and drugs after deputies pulled him over, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

On the afternoon of May 27, deputies saw a gray Mercedes driving over 80 mph, while it tailgated and wove in and out of traffic.

As the Mercedes approached the 220th Street Southwest exit on Interstate 5, the deputies conducted a traffic stop.

While speaking to the two occupants of the car, the deputies were told there were several guns in the car and a few hundred fentanyl pills in the rear passenger compartment.

Deputies found around 900 fentanyl pills and three guns, one of which was a ghost AR-15 with a large, drum-style magazine.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, a 23-year-old Everett man, confessed to the drugs and guns, and he was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.