Is Mountview Estates P.L.C.’s (LON:MTVW) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Mountview Estates P.L.C.’s (LON:MTVW) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Mountview Estates has a price to earnings ratio of 13.32, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.5%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Mountview Estates:

P/E of 13.32 = £95.25 ÷ £7.15 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Mountview Estates’s earnings per share fell by 17% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 1.8% over the last 5 years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 9.4% annually. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

How Does Mountview Estates’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Mountview Estates has a higher P/E than the average (8.9) P/E for companies in the real estate industry.

That means that the market expects Mountview Estates will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Mountview Estates’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Mountview Estates’s net debt is 11% of its market cap. That’s enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you’re comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Mountview Estates’s P/E Ratio

Mountview Estates trades on a P/E ratio of 13.3, which is below the GB market average of 14.7. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it’s likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.