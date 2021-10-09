Mourners attend Kunduz IS attack victims' funeral

Hundreds of relatives and residents attended a funeral ceremony in the city of Kunduz Saturday outside Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque for the numerous victims killed in an Islamic State suicide attack. (Oct. 10)

