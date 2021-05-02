Mourners attend viewing for man shot by N. Carolina deputies

·1 min read

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners paid their respects to a North Carolina man whose shooting at the hands of sheriff's deputies has triggered a wave of protests.

Public viewings were held Sunday for Andrew Brown Jr. in Hertford and then in Elizabeth City, where Brown was shot by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies serving search and arrest warrants.

An autopsy conducted by Brown's family found he was shot in the back of his head. His family and protesters are demanding release of police camera footage.

News outlets report that dozens of people attended the viewing in Hertford and hundreds attended the Elizabeth City viewing.

Terrell Green, Brown's cousin, said he was playing cards and hanging out with Brown on April 21, a few hours before he was killed.

“I just feel like they’re trying to hide something,” Green said.

Protesters have gathered daily in Elizabeth City to demand accountability: Green said he has attended the protests as well.

“They declare a state of emergency, bring in all these officers from all over the place, set a curfew. We haven’t even broken a glass bottle," he said. "We just want the truth.”

Mourner Kenyatta Swain said he also knew Brown and described him as "always pleasant, willing to help anyone. Just a good guy, always for the community.”

An invitation-only funeral is scheduled for Monday.

Recommended Stories

  • Use-of-force cases prompt state debates over officer records

    Lawmakers in more than 20 states have considered bills this year to make the disciplinary records of police officers public or to share them with other agencies, a push that comes amid high-profile deaths at the hands of law enforcement. Supporters of greater transparency say it could help improve police accountability, build trust with the community and prevent officers with disciplinary problems who leave one department from being hired by another. Another eight have discussed making the records accessible to other law enforcement agencies.

  • Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling for return to 24/7 New York City subway service as city gets back to normal

    The MTA currently closes the subway system for cleaning from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. The system has been closed for overnight hours since last year.

  • Latest SC suspect in Capitol riot accused of assaulting police with a deadly weapon

    A recent hearing in Florence indicated Nicholas Languerand, an ex-U.S. Army soldier authorities say was among those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, has ties to QAnon.

  • Why is this the 'most instagrammable' bird?

    How a study designated the rare, odd-looking frogmouth the most instagrammable of avian species.

  • How this city's decades of racist housing policies left lasting scars and still define it

    White and Black residents in Lafayette, Louisiana, have long been separated in most parts of the city by old racist policies.

  • Fire in hospital's intensive care kills 18 in India's Gujarat

    AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) -At least 18 people, including two healthcare workers were killed in a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in the western Indian state of Gujarat late on Friday night, officials said on Saturday, in the country's latest deadly hospital accident. Local news channels showed footage of a hospital ward completely destroyed in the fire. "There was a lot of chaos because of the scale of the fire ... hospital staff rushed my family members out from the ward and we used our car to take them to another hospital," said Parth Gandhi, whose two relatives, both COVID-19 patients escaped the disaster.

  • Palestinian woman killed, two Israelis wounded in West Bank violence

    RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -A Palestinian woman was killed and two Israelis were seriously wounded in two separate shooting incidents in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli and Palestinian officials said. An Israeli soldier shot a Palestinian woman who tried to carry out a stabbing attack, the military said. Palestinian officials said the woman, aged 60, died of her wounds.

  • ‘Why am I still out here doing this?’ says seller of T-shirts protesting police violence

    James Quattlebaum said he’s been selling protest T-shirts since police beat Rodney King, and he’s now in Elizabeth City.

  • Blinken defends child migrants policy: "It is the right thing to do"

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the Biden administration's handling of the growing crisis at the southern border in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" airing Sunday.Details: Blinken told CBS' Norah O'Donnell the "border is not open" and said the administration had "inherited a totally broken system." O'Donnell asked Blinken whether President Biden's policies, such as using his executive authority to curb deportations, had contributed to the marked increase in migrant arrivals.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Blinken replied the focus was to ensure "unaccompanied minors are treated humanely and according to the law." The exchange continued:O'DONNELL: "Is it problematic to tell migrants, 'Well, no you can't come here,' and then at the same time create a different situation on the ground that does allow them to come? BLINKEN: "But the point is that they're not. One of the challenges that we've had is that traffickers and others are trying to tell them that 'the border's open.' It's not. O'DONNELL: "But children are being allowed in, and then they're being..."BLINKEN: "Children are the one exception, because we will not ... it is the right thing to do. We are not going to abide the notion that children are kept in a precarious, dangerous situation. That is unacceptable." Of note: In the wide-ranging interview, Blinken also spoke of threats posed by China's government. During the two-hour phone call with President Xi Jinping in February, Biden raised concerns about "actions that China has taken," including "in the economic area" and intellectual property theft, according to Blinken.He noted that China has been "acting more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad" over the past several years, but said it's "profoundly against the interests of both China and the United States" to head toward a military confrontation."Our purpose is not to contain China, to hold it back, to keep it down. It is to uphold this rules-based order, that China is posing a challenge to. Anyone who poses a challenge to that order, we're going to stand up and-- and defend it." For the record: Blinken also spoke of threats posed by Russia and his visit to Ukraine this Wednesday and Thursday:This week, the Secretary of State will visit Ukraine as a show of support for the sovereignty of that country. Blinken says the U.S. is “very, very carefully” watching whether Russia pulls back the large number of forces it has on its border with Ukraine. https://t.co/m83nLsu4Hg pic.twitter.com/YuKi5ZAfAx— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 2, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden Adviser Says Schools Will ‘Probably’ Reopen by Fall: ‘It’s an Unpredictable Virus’

    Anita Dunn, senior adviser to President Biden, reiterated the president’s statement on Friday that schools will “probably” be fully open by September, in an interview on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Host Jake Tapper asked Dunn whether the Biden administration could guarantee that all K-12 schools would be open “full-time” for “in-person learning” by the coming school year. Tapper also asked if the administration would push back on any party, including teachers unions, “who stake out any position to the contrary not backed up by science.” Dunn touted the fact that 80 percent of teachers in the U.S. have been vaccinated, but called for more vaccination in the general population before the new school year. Anita Dunn, an adviser to the President, says that schools should probably reopen in September if people continue to get vaccinated, adding that it is not absolute because "it's an unpredictable virus." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/VzvykrW7sB — CNN (@CNN) May 2, 2021 Biden “said ‘probably,’ he didn’t say ‘absolutely,’ but given the science, if the vaccination program in this country proceeds — if people do go get their vaccines — he does believe that schools should be able to reopen in September,” Dunn said. “But he said ‘probably,’ he did not say ‘absolutely,’ because we’ve all seen this since, unfortunately, January of 2020: it’s an unpredictable virus.” Biden said schools should “probably all be open” by September in an interview with NBC News Today on Friday, adding that “there’s not overwhelming evidence that there’s much of a transmission among these young people.” The Biden administration has struggled to fully reopen school districts that moved to remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic, facing opposition from teachers unions in some of the nation’s largest districts. Currently, 4 percent of American schools are operating with fully-remote learning while 48 percent have hybrid remote and in-person learning, according to the American Enterprise Institute’s Return to Learn Tracker. Less than half the nation’s schools, at 47 percent, are operating with full in-person learning.

  • 21-year-old killed in ATV crash at Busco Beach

    The recreational facility has been the site of multiple deaths over the years.

  • House runoff in Texas set between GOP's Wright, Ellzey

    A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas is set between Republican Susan Wright, whose husband was the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and Republican Jake Ellzey. Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez was narrowly locked out of the runoff in Texas' 6th Congressional District, which has long been GOP territory. With nearly all votes counted, Sanchez had trailed Ellzey by 354 votes.

  • Colorado Officers Resign After Violent Arrest of Elderly Woman With Dementia

    Three Colorado police officers resigned this week, shortly after their department released body cam footage of the forceful arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner.

  • Noel Clarke: Report made to police after allegations against actor

    The actor denies any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing and no police investigation has begun.

  • Opinion: Massive water pipelines, veganism and other reader ideas for fighting the drought

    California's water infrastructure wasn't built for climate change. Readers' ideas range from building massive infrastructures to halting development.

  • Workers demonstrate in Paris on May Day

    There was a heavy police presence in Paris on Saturday as thousands of protesters marked May Day by marching for more protections for workers. (May 1)

  • LeBron James scores 16 points, misses game-winning buzzer-beater in return

    The Lakers have their stars back, but may not be fully operational yet.

  • 11 Injured After Tennessee Restaurant Deck Collapses During Birthday Party

    Nearly a dozen people were hospitalized, two of which are being treated for critical injuries, after the deck of a restaurant in Tennessee collapsed.

  • What Tristan Thompson said to Jayson Tatum's son after 60-point game

    Tristan Thompson delivered a message to Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce Tatum, about his father's 60-point game in the Celtics' historic comeback against the Spurs.

  • Bill Maher Flays The Oscars -“It Was Like, We Dare You To Be Entertained”; Calls Out Elon Musk On Bitcoin

    Bill Maher detested this year’s Oscars, from the films — especially Best Picture — to last Sunday’s low-rated telecast that he said “dared you to be entertained.” “It used to get Super Bowl numbers,” said the host of Real Time With Bill Maher Friday. It’s like the winner who thanks everyone, says ‘Go to bed kids’ — […]