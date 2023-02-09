Mourners fill Brooklyn mosque for funeral of slain NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz: ‘He loved this city’

Hundreds of family, friends and fellow cops crowded into a Brooklyn mosque on Thursday to salute Adeed Fayaz, the police officer killed during a botched robbery — a victim of the violent crime he had sworn an oath to help prevent.

Fayaz was off duty, and doing what any loving family man might be doing during his down time — buying an SUV to haul around his wife and two young sons.

That precious cargo was on hand at the Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center on Coney Island Ave. in Midwood, where teary-eyed cops and still-shocked relatives said their last goodbyes to a dedicated officer who loved his job and community.

“Adeed was always happiest when talking about his children,” said Fayaz’s commanding officer, Jason Hagestad. “Adeed always had a positive attitude. He was always smiling. He was always confident. He was the go-to guy for any questions on patrol.”

Fayaz, a five-year NYPD veteran, was also the go-to guy among his proud relatives, who watched him fulfill his dream of joining the NYPD.

He became a member of the department in 2017 and was assigned to Brooklyn’s 66th Precinct.

“Adeed was a star of our family,” said Fayaz’s uncle Adnan Pasha, who is also a police officer. “He always admired the police uniform since he had seen his two uncles wearing them every day,”

Another cop — Fayaz’s uncle, Mehran Fayaz — said he and his nephew were studying for the sergeants’ exam together.

“People used to tease me: ‘You’re not studying hard enough. Your nephew’s going to be a sergeant one day,’” the uncle said. “He wanted to be in the Police Department so bad, he took tests so early. That’s how much he loved this city.”

Fayaz, 26, was shot in the head Saturday evening by a robber who lured him and his brother-in-law to East New York with an ad for a car on Facebook Marketplace.

Fayaz, carrying more than $20,000 in cash, was ready to close the deal, but the sale was a ruse. Within moments, the scammer had Fayaz in a headlock and was waving a gun.

The cop momentarily escaped the crook’s grip, but the gunman squeezed off several shots, including one that struck Fayaz in the head. His brother-in-law grabbed the cop’s gun and fired at the fleeing gunman, but missed.

Fayaz died three days later.

A suspect, Randy “Popper” Jones, was arrested Monday, and was taken into custody wearing Fayaz’ handcuffs. Jones is awaiting trial at Rikers Island.

One former cop said he was touched by Fayaz’ dedication.

“We celebrate the fortitude and courage of Muslim officers all over this city,” said Mayor Adams, a retired NYPD captain. “To the family: Our hearts are broken but our arms are strong. We will hold you and lift you up and show you that your son, your husband, did not die in vain.”

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Fayaz was born in Pakistan and came to the U.S. at age 5, and decided to be a cop in middle school. She said he spoke five languages.

“He was pouring the foundation of a life well lived,” Sewell said. “His colleagues will tell you his enthusiasm was legendary, his generosity was limitless. He would give you the shirt off his back or lend you the extra pants he always kept in his locker.”

Although Fayaz was off-duty at the time of the shooting, he was granted the solemn ritual of a line-of-duty funeral.

A motorcycle escort cleared the way for the police procession. Highways were shut down as the caravan made its way to Midwood, where the service took place.

Ayesha Ali, the general consul of Pakistan, said Fayaz is a martyr.

“Officer Fayaz, a dedicated and passionate public servant, will always be remembered for his service here in the U.S. while maintaining an unwavering love for Pakistan,” Ali said. “In our religion, we say to Allah we belong and to Allah we return.”