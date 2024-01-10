Mourners fill Queens church for one of five passengers killed in New Year’s Day crash

After three years of dating, Jordy Bentances, 20, knew that he and his young girlfriend would be together for the rest of their lives.

“He used to tell her, ‘I know we argue a lot but at the same time I love you and I know we’re gonna die together,’’’ said Jordy’s uncle, Juan Olivo, 41. “That’s tough, because they actually did.”

Jordy and his girlfriend, Dayanara Benitez-Ocampo, 19, were among five people killed in a horrific New Year’s Day car crash along the Cross Island Parkway when their vehicle overturned near a Queens exit ramp and was struck by an SUV.

At Jordy’s funeral Wednesday at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Corona, relatives and friends talked about his close-knit family and how he could be counted on to take care of whoever needed his help.

They also talked about Jordy’s romance with Dayanara and how he already knew what he wanted in life.

Olivo said Jordy and Dayanara met through a mutual friend, adding that Jordy told him he wanted to marry her. As a token of his affection, Olivo said, Jordy bought his girlfriend a puppy last year. The dog was among those in attendance at Dayanara’s funeral the day before.

Her family had a tight bond, too. Two of her cousins, Mario Ocampo, 30, and Salma Garcia-Diaz, 23, were also passengers who died in the crash. Dayanara’s sister, Nicole Ocampo, 21, said she witnessed the early-morning crash from another vehicle nearby.

The crash victims were returning from a party, according to relatives.

“He even told me, ‘Oh, tio, you think you might go with us?’” Olivo recalled Jordy telling him. “I’m like, ‘No papi, I’m gonna go with my family, spend it with them. Have fun, just be careful.’ It’s tough because everybody was really close to him.”

Cops said the car’s driver, Kazeem Ramsahai, 24, was trying to negotiate a stretch of the parkway known locally as “Dead Man’s Curve” near the Whitestone Expressway when the Mazda they were riding in struck the center median just before 6 a.m.

The car overturned and landed in the path of a 63-year-old man driving a Honda Pilot who slammed into the Mazda, police said.

The driver of the Honda was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash, but residents described that section of highway as a hazard.

Olivo said he will remember his happy young nephew and the talks they used to have.

“I was with him the night before, at like 10 o’clock,” the uncle said. “It’s really weird because now thinking about it, he was saying goodbye in a way.

“He was like, ‘Uncle come to the room, I want to tell you something,’ and his girlfriend was there laying in the room. And he said, ‘I just want to tell her that you’re my favorite uncle and I love you.’”

Olivo said the feeling was mutual.

“All the nephews and nieces, they love him,” he said. “He was always there for them. He shows love and doesn’t judge anyone. He never disrespected me. Never ever.”