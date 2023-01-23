Mourners gather at Graceland for a final farewell to Lisa Marie Presley
Family and friends gathered at Elvis Presley's historic Graceland home in Memphis for a final farewell to Lisa Marie Presley. Elise Preston reports.
Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, songwriter, and the daughter of Elvis Presley, has been remembered during a funeral service held on the front lawn of Graceland in Memphis. Speakers included her mother, Priscilla, son-in-law Benjamin Smith-Petersen, reading a eulogy on behalf of his wife, Riley Keough, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. (Jan. 22)
An estimated crowd of 5,000 celebrated the life of Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday at Graceland in Memphis.
Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins was also among the musicians to perform during a memorial service held at the Graceland mansion on Sunday
Hundreds of mourners gathered at Graceland on Sunday morning to pay their respects to singer Lisa Marie Presley in a memorial service at the mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, she inherited from her father, rock legend Elvis Presley. Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. "Our heart is broken, Lisa, and we all love you," her mother, Priscilla Presley, said at the service on the front lawn of Graceland.
A celebration of life for Lisa Marie Presley is underway. The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley passed away earlier this month on January 12 at the age of 54. The memorial service is taking place at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. Lisa’s permanently resting place is in the Meditation Garden on the property, where her son and father are also buried. The program for the service was released, and features musical performances as well as many speakers.
Fans and fellow celebrities gather at Graceland to pay their respects to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis.
