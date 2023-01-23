Mourners gather at Graceland for a final farewell to Lisa Marie Presley

Access Hollywood

A celebration of life for Lisa Marie Presley is underway. The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley passed away earlier this month on January 12 at the age of 54. The memorial service is taking place at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. Lisa’s permanently resting place is in the Meditation Garden on the property, where her son and father are also buried. The program for the service was released, and features musical performances as well as many speakers.