Mourners gather at vigil Monday night for slain Chester family: 'It's OK to cry'

Members of the Salem Church Middle School community join together for a candlelight vigil at the Chesterfield County school Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Kaelyn M. Parson, a 13-year-old Salem Church student; her mother, JoAnna Cottle; and twin siblings were shot to death in their Laurel Oak Road home Nov. 18.

CHESTERFIELD — Friends and family of the four people killed last week in their Chester home braved chilly conditions conditions Monday for a candlelight vigil where they were reminded to never let the light of that family ever stop shining.

"That candle that you are holding represents your light," Dr. William Gunter, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, told the 100 or so mourners at Salem Church Middle School. "It also represents their light."

Last Friday, the four victims — JoAnna Cottle, 39; her 13-year-old daughter, Kaelyn Parson; and her four-year-old twins, Kinsey and Jayson Cottle — were shot to death inside their Laurel Oak Road home. Police have arrested Cottle's estranged boyfriend and the twins' father for the murders.

Cottle's family organized the vigil primarily for Kaelyn's friends. She was a Salem Church Middle student.

"We're hanging in there," first cousin Stehen Bradshaw told reporters prior to the vigil, pausing frequently to gather himself. "It's tough. We're praying multiple times a day for strength."

Bradshaw said they chose Salem Church Middle as the vigil site in order to give Kaelyn's classmates a chance to grieve because "these kids are hurting."

Stephen Bradshaw, a first cousin of JoAnna Cottle, speaks to reporters prior to a candlelight vigil for Cottle and her three children at Salem Church Middle School in Chesterfield Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

“It’s hard being a family member and being an adult and having someone taken away, but when you’re young, and you’re at school the day before with your best friend or whatnot, and then all of a sudden they’re gone,” Bradshaw said through tears. "These kids are hurting."

The hurting was evident, as red-eyed, sniffling children were seen and heard throughout the crowd, their emotions captured in the glow of the candles in their hands, their heads rested on a nearby comforting shoulder.

"It's OK to cry," Gunter told the kids. He added that no one ever will understand why things happened as they did.

The 30-minute vigil featured music, several prayers and a message from Gunter to keep the Cottle family's memory going. Toward the end of the vigil, he encouraged everyone in the crowd, particularly the children, to shout on the count of three "We love you, Kaelyn!" They obliged loudly.

Gunter, other pastors and members of the Chesterfield Police chaplain staff stayed behind after the vigil to speak with mourners.

Following the vigil, attendees were encouraged to pause at several tables set up with photos of the family and to sign cards of condolence for the survivors.

Mourners gather at a memorial table following a candlelight vigil for the Cottle family at Salem Church Middle School Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The family, a woman and her three children [one of whom attended the school] were shot to death inside their Chester home Nov. 18.

Bradshaw said the family was deeply appreciative of the way that the community has reached out to them with support.

One of the attendees called the 30-minute service "beautiful." Cynthia Gilliam offered her own words of support for the family, encouraging them to lean on their faith.

"Keep your head up," the Chesterfield resident said. "God got you. We don't understand, but we know God is in control."

The suspect, Jonah Adams, 35, of Waldorf, Maryland, remains in custody in Maryland where a hearing has been set for early next month. Adams was arrested in Waldorf Friday afternoon, roughly nine hours after the family was killed.

He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Funeral services for the family are set for noon Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Destination Church in Prince George County. Bradshaw said Kaelyn had been attending services there for a year or so "and they were nice enough to step up and help."

There will be a meet-and-greet from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service. The burial at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester will be private.

Bradshaw said there will be three caskets at the service instead of four because the twins will be buried together.

"They came into the world together," Bradshaw said, "and we feel like they need to rest together."

Members of the Salem Church Middle School community listen to Dr. William Gunter, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, speak during a candlelight vigil Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, for four members of a Chester family shot to death Nov. 18 inside their home.

