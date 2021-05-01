Mourners hold protester funerals in Chad's tense capital

  • Mourners lower the coffin of one of the victims of protest who was killed this week during his funeral at a cemetery in N'Djamena, Chad, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Hundreds of chanting mourners carrying Chadian flags gathered Saturday to bury victims who were shot dead earlier this week amid demonstrations against the country's new military government .(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
  • Mourners chanting with the coffin of one of the victims who was killed this week during his funeral at a cemetery in N'Djamena, Chad, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Hundreds of chanting mourners carrying Chadian flags gathered Saturday to bury victims who were shot dead earlier this week amid demonstrations against the country's new military government .(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
  • A family member, left, Mourn at the coffin of one of the victims who was killed this week at a protest during his funeral at a cemetery in N'Djamena, Chad, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Hundreds of chanting mourners carrying Chadian flags gathered Saturday to bury victims who were shot dead earlier this week amid demonstrations against the country's new military government .(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
  • Mourners chanting with the coffin of one of the victims who was killed this week during his funeral at a cemetery in N'Djamena, Chad, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Hundreds of chanting mourners carrying Chadian flags gathered Saturday to bury victims who were shot dead earlier this week amid demonstrations against the country's new military government .(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
  • Mourners chanting with the coffin of one of the victims who was killed this week during his funeral at a cemetery in N'Djamena, Chad, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Hundreds of chanting mourners carrying Chadian flags gathered Saturday to bury victims who were shot dead earlier this week amid demonstrations against the country's new military government .(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
  • Mourners chanting with the coffin of one of the victims who was killed this week during his funeral at a cemetery in N'Djamena, Chad, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Hundreds of chanting mourners carrying Chadian flags gathered Saturday to bury victims who were shot dead earlier this week amid demonstrations against the country's new military government .(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
  • Mourners chanting with the coffin of one of the victims who was killed this week during his funeral at a cemetery in N'Djamena, Chad, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Hundreds of chanting mourners carrying Chadian flags gathered Saturday to bury victims who were shot dead earlier this week amid demonstrations against the country's new military government .(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
  • Mourners chanting with the coffin of one of the victims who was killed this week during his funeral at a cemetery in N'Djamena, Chad, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Hundreds of chanting mourners carrying Chadian flags gathered Saturday to bury victims who were shot dead earlier this week amid demonstrations against the country's new military government.(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
1 / 8

Chad Crisis

Mourners lower the coffin of one of the victims of protest who was killed this week during his funeral at a cemetery in N'Djamena, Chad, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Hundreds of chanting mourners carrying Chadian flags gathered Saturday to bury victims who were shot dead earlier this week amid demonstrations against the country's new military government .(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
KRISTA LARSON
·3 min read

N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Hundreds of chanting mourners carrying Chadian flags gathered Saturday to bury some victims who shot dead this week during demonstrations against the country's new military government, the first change in leadership in this central African nation in more than three decades.

The outpouring of grief in the capital of N'Djamena came as authorities put down another anti-government demonstration in southern Chad and as the country's new prime minister urged calm amid calls for more protests.

The crowds of mourners arrived by minibus and motorcycle taxis under a scorching sun at midday, as military and police vehicles lined the road to the cemetery's entrance. Family members wailed as Yannick Djikoloum's flag-draped casket was lowered into the ground.

“The history of great men is written in blood. The victory of the Chadian people is in hand,” read a sign held by one mourner.

The 20-year-old was one of at least six people who died Tuesday when demonstrations began before dawn in the largest unrest to hit N'Djamena since the military announced a week earlier that rebels had killed President Idriss Deby Itno on a distant battlefield.

The fear of further crackdowns kept demonstrators home in N'Djamena on Saturday, though a protest was swiftly put down in the southern town of Sarh.

On Tuesday, security forces were accused of shooting at the crowds who took to the streets to protest that the military put Deby's 37-year-old son, Mahamat, in charge after his death. Under Chad's constitution, power should have been handed over to the president of National Assembly.

The U.N. human rights office expressed alarm at Tuesday's violence, saying it was “deeply disturbed by the apparently disproportionate use of force — including the use of live ammunition — by defense and security forces.”

Meanwhile, the interim government's prime minister urged unity on Saturday after civil society groups called for protests to continue.

“We must join forces to guarantee peace and restore calm,” Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke said, urging people to support the interim government.

The specter of more anti-government protests is just one of the threats now facing the transitional military council in power. The rebels blamed for killing Deby also have continued to battle the Chadian military 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of the capital.

The armed group known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad has threatened to attack the capital and depose Deby's son. A march on N'Djamena, though, became less likely after former colonizer France lent its support publicly to the new administration.

The French have a large military base in Chad, and the rebels already have accused France of providing intelligence on rebel positions to the Chadian army.

France's acceptance of Mahamat Idriss Deby comes after Chad became a vital partner in the fight against Islamic extremism during his father's tenure. Chadian forces have played a critical role in the fight against Islamic extremism, particularly in northern Mali, and the French government described Deby as a “courageous friend” following his death.

Recommended Stories

  • The real threat to Chad's military rulers: unemployed youth

    N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - When Neldjibaye Madjissem graduated with a mathematics degree in 2015, he began searching for work as a school teacher. The battlefield death of President Idriss Deby last week, after 30 years of autocratic rule, sent the Central African country into a tailspin. A military council run by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power and promised to hold elections inside 18 months.

  • North Carolina governor pardons man wrongfully convicted of murder

    North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday granted a pardon of innocence to a man who had been in prison since 1995 for two murders he didn't commit.The state of play: Darryl Anthony Howard, now 59, can file a claim with the North Carolina Industrial Commission to receive up to $750,000 in restitution, AP reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Howard was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder for the 1991 deaths of Doris Washington, 29, and her 13-year-old daughter Nishonda, as well as first-degree arson, per AP. He was sentenced to two consecutive 40-year terms.The victims also appeared to have been sexually assaulted. In 2009, Howard's attorneys tested rape kits related to the case and found new evidence that pointed to other suspects. While his sentence was thrown out in 2014, Howard remained in prison through August 2016 after DNA evidence proved he was not involved in the crimes. He was then exonerated and freed, per the News & Observer.The big picture: This is Cooper's sixth pardon of innocence since taking office in 2017, the governor's office said.What he's saying: "It is important to continue our efforts to reform the justice system and to acknowledge wrongful convictions," Cooper said, according to the News & Observer. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Pope prays for pandemic's end and for a 'horizon of hope'

    Pope Francis in a special prayer service on Saturday in St. Peter's Basilica invoked the end of the pandemic and a return of what he called “a horizon of hope," including a scenario in which scientists can figure out how to conquer the coronavirus. Francis led an evening rosary service attended by about 200 rank-and-file faithful, including many children, who sat spaced apart according to COVID-19 protocols. Speaking softly, Frances lamented how the pandemic has left so many people "anguished, bewildered and weeping for their dear ones who have died, buried sometimes in a way that wounds the soul.”

  • Emotional marketing and an e-mail titan walk into a bar

    In her words, I cover companies like Uber before they become companies like Uber. The best feeling in tech journalism is telling a story about a startup before it becomes a household name. On that note, one of my favorite renewed series at TechCrunch is an EC-1 (Extra Crunch subscription required), a story series that goes through the nitty-gritty of a startup’s story, from its original days to its pivots along the way.

  • Trump only learned about Mike Pence’s heart surgery from media, report says

    Pence has not met Donald Trump in person since leaving the office in January

  • Chad army says killed 'several hundred' rebels

    The army in Chad said Friday it had wiped out "several hundred" rebels over two days of fighting in the country's west, where President Idriss Deby Itno suffered mortal wounds at the front line this month.

  • Vice President Harris will chair the National Space Council

    The Biden administration will keep the National Space Council — reestablished initially by the Trump administration — and Vice President Kamala Harris plans to chair it.Why it matters: Many see the National Space Council as integral to policy development and inter-agency collaboration as the nation increasingly relies on space for national security and other uses.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The council is designed to bring NASA and a variety of other government agencies together to help establish policies related to civil, commercial and military space."The council's basic objectives — national security, basic science, technological development, contributions to U.S. economic growth and the commercial sector — will all be maintained," a senior administration official said during a call with reporters Saturday. "To that, I would just want to add that the vice president also intends to put her own personal stamp on the council." That includes an emphasis on STEM, climate change and "sustainable development of commercial space activity," the official noted.The big picture: The Biden administration has largely kept Trump-era space policies intact so far, supporting the Space Force and NASA's Artemis mission to send people back to the Moon as a proving ground for Mars.But senior administration officials did draw a distinction between how the National Space Council was run under Vice President Mike Pence and how it might be operate under Harris."I think her approach to this is just going to be to get the job done, and use this to lead our space policy, and not really focus, perhaps as much on big displays," the official said.What's next: It's unclear when the first meeting of the council will be convened, but senior administration officials said that a top priority now is finding an executive secretary to help run the council day to day.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Noel Clarke: Report made to police after allegations against actor

    The actor denies any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing and no police investigation has begun.

  • John Kerry discloses millions in income from finance, energy firms

    John Kerry disclosed millions in income and a massive stock portfolio that he's liquidated since taking office as President Biden’s special climate envoy, according to a financial filing obtained by Axios on Friday.Why it matters: Kerry is among the wealthiest members of the Biden administration. He maintains significant influence over U.S. energy and environmental policy as Biden's climate envoy, a role that comes after he advised a number of firms in the space following his time as secretary of State.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe State Department, where Kerry officially works again, says he has divested assets that could pose a conflict of interest, and signed an ethics pledge barring him from participating in specific policymaking decisions that could affect his former clients and employers.The big picture: Kerry received millions of dollars in salary, consulting fees and honoraria, according to the filing, which covers 2020 and most of January 2021.He drew a $5 million salary from Bank of America. He was tapped as chairman of the bank's global advisory council months after his tenure as Barack Obama's second secretary of State.He landed $382,400 in speaking fees from entities including Deutsche Bank, Waste Management and Cornell University.Kerry also reported compensation "in excess of $5,000" for more than a dozen other speeches in 2019, including ones to Barclays, Zurich Insurance and the foundation run by Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk.Kerry also reported receiving $125,000 in consulting fees from The Rise Fund, an investment firm with a significant renewable energy portfolio, just one of the entities in the energy and environment space to which he reported business ties. Kerry was the advisory board chairman for Climate Finance Partners, which "creates innovative and globally needed finance solutions that address climate change."He was also the president of the Vietnam Sustainable Energy Corporation.In addition, Kerry reported receiving more than $5,000 in compensation as an advisor to the New York-based investment firm Ripplewood, which specializes in leveraged buyouts. The firm is run by his friend Tim Collins.Kerry's huge stock portfolio was largely held through a trust affiliated with his wife Teresa Heinz Kerry, heiress to the Heinz food processing fortune.He reported liquidating between $4.2 million and $15 million in stock holdings last month.Federal ethics rules could permit Kerry to defer capital gains taxes on those sales by reinvesting the money in "permitted" assets such as treasury bonds or exchange-traded funds. It was not immediately clear whether Kerry had done so or planned to.What they're saying: "The State Department's Ethics Office reviewed Special Presidential Envoy Kerry's assets and investments upon his appointment to identify holdings that could pose a significant risk of a conflict of interest," a State Department spokesperson told Axios. "Special Presidential Envoy Kerry agreed to divest the assets identified by the Ethics Office and has done so."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • I ate like Warren Buffett for a week - and it was miserable

    Coca-Cola galore, ice cream for breakfast, steak, and no vegetables. Here's what it's like to diet like Warren Buffett.

  • Florida is about to ban social media sites from deplatforming political candidates

    The bill would prohibit social media companies from banning political candidates

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • It’s Vlad: Former senator says ‘no question’ UFOs buzzing US warships are from Russia

    The former senator condemns the Pentagon for admitting it could not identify the strange objects

  • Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

    Orthodox Christians flocked to Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday to celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony, gathering in far greater numbers than last year because coronavirus restrictions have eased. This season's religious holidays in the Holy Land, home to religious sites sacred to Christians, Jews and Muslims, have been overshadowed by tragedy, as Israel mourns the death of 45 Jewish worshippers killed in a stampede overnight between Thursday and Friday at a religious festival in the north of the country.

  • Biden touts Stacey Abrams as a future presidential candidate in a speech in Georgia

    US president thanks voting rights activist Stacey Abrams for her help in flipping Georgia blue and says she could be president ‘if she wants’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Tribe welcomes cancellation of Burning Man festival: ‘It’s a sigh of relief’

    Tens of thousands usually drive through reservation to reach the festival at Black Rock Desert

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • Biden news: Troop withdrawal from Afghanistan underway as White House axes Trump border wall contracts

    Follow the latest updates below