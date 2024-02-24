Mourners overflow Kansas City church at visitation for rally shooting victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rosary and Visitation were held Friday night for Lisa Lopez-Galvan. The 43-year-old was the Chiefs fan killed outside Union Station at the end of last week’s Super Bowl rally.

Crowds filed into Redemptorist Catholic Church until every pew was filled and then lines would wrap around the courtyard. Everyone wanting to say goodbye to a wife, mother and friend whose casket was escorted inside the church as people wearing Chiefs jerseys looked on.

Lisa Lopez Galvan, or “Lisa G”, was a KKFI DJ with a vibrant personality known for her love of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jus like people poured into the church Friday, support for Lisa filled the airwaves this week during her regular Taste of Tejano show on KKFI.

“Her legacy of kindness and generosity and just going above and beyond lives on and always be remembered as she made a big imprint even from a whole another state,” one caller from Texas said.

“We’re overwhelmed with all the love and support and the memories about our sister who did have a big heart,” her brother Beto Lopez said during the broadcast.

The radio station shared her final broadcast with FOX4, recorded the night before the Chiefs Super Bowl rally, the night before her death.

“Can you imagine all these places down here are going to be crazy tomorrow with the parade?” Lopez-Galvan said.

She quickly added, “but you know what I’m glad it’s here, I’m glad it’s in Kansas CIty and that just means we did it and that’s just setting the bar for another one next year,” she said.

When her co-host questioned Lisa joining the crowd jokingly referring to parade-goers as silly she proudly responded, “Not silly we are champions. All of us Kansas Citians are champions that are going to celebrate the victory of Sunday’s game.”

She’d wish her husband a Happy Valentine’s Day and had one final haunting message to listeners unaware of the violence that would erupt around her claiming her life.

“Please be careful everybody. Getting down here, leaving and let’s be safe!” Lopez-Galvan urged listeners before signing off.

Now gone, but by all the red that filled Broadway outside her visitation where the line of mourners was still outside the church past 9pm when visitation was to have ended , it’s clear the impact of the woman who frequently emceed and deejayed community events certainly has not been forgotten.

“We want to thank our beautiful community for their love support and prayers during this saddening time,” her cousin Anna Bazan-Munguia said.

A funeral mass of Christian burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday also at Redemptorist Catholic Church.

