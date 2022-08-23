Mourners pay tribute to nationalist killed by car bombing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Aleksandr Dugin
    Russian political scientist
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday to pay tributes to the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker, who died in a car bombing that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian intelligence.

Darya Dugina, a 29-year-old commentator with a nationalist Russian TV channel, died when a remotely controlled explosive device planted in her SUV blew up on Saturday night as she was driving on the outskirts of Moscow, ripping the vehicle apart and killing her on the spot, authorities said.

Her father was widely believed to be the intended target. Alexander Dugin is a philosopher, writer and political theorist who ardently supports Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops into Ukraine. Russian media quoted witnesses as saying that the SUV belonged to Dugin and that he had decided at the last minute to travel in another vehicle.

Speaking at a farewell ceremony at the Ostankino television center, Dugin said that his daughter “died for the people, died for Russia."

“The huge price we have to pay can only be justified by the highest achievement, our victory,” Dugin said, his voice breaking. “She lived for the sake of victory, and she died for the sake of victory. Our Russian victory, our truth, our Orthodox faith, our state.”

Putin on Monday sent a letter of condolences to Dugin and his wife, denouncing the “cruel and treacherous” killing" and saying that Dugina “honestly served people and the Fatherland, proving what it means to be a patriot of Russia with her deeds.” He posthumously awarded Dugina the Order of Courage, one of Russia’s highest medals.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, the main successor to the KGB, said Dugina’s killing was “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.”

Ukraine has denied any involvement in the bombing.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, reaffirmed the denial late Monday, saying that “our special services have no relation to that.”

The FSB charged that a Ukrainian citizen, Natalya Vovk, carried out the killing after arriving in Russia in July with her 12-year-old daughter and renting an apartment in the building where Dugina lived in order to shadow her. It said that Vovk and her daughter were at a nationalist festival that Dugin and his daughter attended just before the killing.

The agency said that Vovk drove to Estonia after the killing, using a different license plate for her vehicle.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu dismissed the Russian claim, saying in televised remarks that “we regard this as one instance of provocation in a very long line of provocations by the Russian Federation, and we have nothing more to say about it at the moment.”

The car bombing, unusual for Moscow since the gang wars of the turbulent 1990s, triggered calls from Russian nationalists to respond by ramping up strikes on Ukraine.

Dugin, dubbed “Putin’s brain” and “Putin’s Rasputin” by some in the West, has been a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept, a spiritual and political ideology that emphasizes traditional values, the restoration of Russia’s global influence and the unity of all ethnic Russians throughout the world.

Dugin helped popularize the “Novorossiya,” or “New Russia” concept that Russia used to justify the 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and its support of separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine. He has urged the Kremlin to step up its operations in Ukraine.

Dugin has also promoted authoritarian leadership in Russia and spoken with disdain of liberal Western values. He has been slapped with U.S. and European Union sanctions.

His daughter expressed similar views and had appeared as a commentator on the TV channel Tsargrad, where Dugin had served as chief editor.

Dugina herself was sanctioned by the U.S. in March for her work as chief editor of United World International, a website that Washington has described as a source of disinformation.

Recommended Stories

  • Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb

    Hundreds gathered Tuesday for the Moscow funeral of Daria Dugina, the daughter of a prominent ultranationalist intellectual who was killed in a car bombing that Russia blames on Ukraine. Alexander Dugin -- a vocal supporter of the Kremlin's military campaign who has claimed to be close to President Vladimir Putin -- may have been the intended target of the attack that killed his 29-year-old daughter. Ukraine denies any involvement. Mourners -- many carrying flowers -- paid their respects to Dugina at a hall in Moscow's Ostankino TV centre where her black-and-white portrait was displayed over an open casket. Dugin and his wife, both dressed in black, sat next to their daughter's coffin. "She died for the people, for Russia, at the front. The front -- it is here," Dugin said at the start of the ceremony. Dugina was killed Saturday when a bomb placed in her car went off as she drove on a highway outside Moscow. Russia says Ukrainian intelligence was behind the attack -- a claim dismissed by Kyiv. Dugin, 60, gained prominence in the 1990s in the intellectual chaos that followed the break-up of the Soviet Union. He had been an anti-communist dissident in the last years of Soviet rule. A regular feature on Russian television, the heavily bearded intellectual with the air of a prophet claimed he had an ideological influence on Putin. Putin has become increasingly hostile towards the West and some see Dugin's hand in this, calling him "Putin's Rasputin" or "Putin's brain". While Putin has never publicly supported him, on Monday the Kremlin released a message of condolences from the president, denouncing the "vile crime" that killed Dugina. Dugina followed in her father's footsteps, becoming a well-known media personality who worked for pro-Kremlin television channels including Russia Today and Tsargrad. bur/jv

  • Large section of Beirut port silos collapses

    Another significant section of the devastated Beirut Port silos collapsed on Tuesday morning in a cloud of dust. The collapse left the silos' southern part standing next to a pile of charred ruins. (Aug. 23 Lujain Jo and Hassan Ammar)

  • 'Can I count on you?' Trump revs up fundraising pitches after FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

    After the FBI searched ex-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, several PACs have begun flooding supporters with aggressive fundraising tactics.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Warns of Russian Strikes Against Civilians

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is preparing to launch intensified strikes against civilian infrastructure as well as government facilities in Ukraine in the coming days, the US embassy in Kyiv said in a statement. It also urged American citizens to leave the country using private ground transportation if possible.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets Wr

  • 5 Races To Watch This Election Day

    In Oklahoma, New York and Florida, Democrats and Republicans are fighting for the future direction of their parties.

  • US: Russia looks to step up hits on Ukraine infrastructure

    The U.S. State Department on Monday issued a security alert warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv urged U.S. citizens still in Ukraine to depart the country immediately. “If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover,” the State Department said in its alert.

  • Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone accused of drought restriction violations

    The celebs were among 2,000 Las Virgenes Municipal Water District customers who recently received "notices of exceedence" for water usage.

  • On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce

    On the eve of Ukraine's independence day and the half-year mark of Russia's invasion of its neighbor, there was increasing unease in the country on Tuesday that Moscow could be centering on specific government and civilian targets during the holiday. The United States reinforced those concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying it “has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.”

  • Suspect leads chase to Oklahoma Air Force base after allegedly shooting deputies, killing one

    An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy is dead and another is fighting for his life after both were shot by a suspect Monday afternoon. The deputy who died in the line of duty has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz.

  • Explainer-Malaysia's ex-PM Najib and the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

    Malaysia's top court ordered former prime minister Najib Razak to begin a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday after rejecting his appeal against a conviction on charges related to a multi-billion dollar graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). WHAT IS 1MDB? 1MDB was a sovereign fund set up in 2009 with the help of Malaysian financier Jho Low to promote economic development.

  • Car blast kills daughter of Russian political theorist known as 'Putin's brain'

    Russian TV commentator Daria Dugina, 29, was killed in a car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow on Saturday night. Dugina was the daughter of an influential political theorist who is often referred to as Russian President Vladimir Putin's “brain.”

  • John Oliver blasts Giuliani's claim that Mar-a-Lago is as safe as the White House for classified documents

    Oliver pointed to a claim made by a Trump-supporting former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant as proof that Mar-a-Lago is not a safe location for classified documents.

  • Fauci to step down as nation's infectious disease chief

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, announced Monday that he will step down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the end of the year.

  • Trump envoy releases letter from National Archives deemed 'extraordinary damning' for Trump

    Trump envoy releases letter from National Archives deemed 'extraordinary damning' for Trump

  • Donald Trump Jr. Offers Wildest Defense Yet Of His Dad Over Mar-A-Lago Documents

    If Donald Trump still had the nuclear codes, it would probably be a "good" thing anyway, his son argued.

  • Desperate Alex Jones Pleads for Forgiveness From Trump After Backing DeSantis

    InfoWarsWell, that didn’t take long.Three days after declaring he found someone “way better than” former President Donald Trump, far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones issued a pleading “emergency message” to beg the ex-president to forgive him for endorsing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.Despite being a loud “Stop the Steal” proponent under investigation for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Jones admitted last week that he had “pigheadedly” supported Trump over the years. Insisting he

  • Trump described boxes of classified documents as 'mine' and swatted away White House officials who tried to return documents from Kim Jong-un and Barack Obama: report

    Former White House officials tasked with representing the former president to the National Archives tried to recover the missing items, but Trump resisted.

  • A Democratic congressman says Liz Cheney potentially running as an independent presidential candidate in 2024 could 'inadvertently help Trump more than hurt him'

    "As for 2024, it's unclear to me if she ran as an independent that it would hurt Trump," Rep. Brendan Boyle said of a potential Cheney campaign.

  • 'Jesus': Rep. Eric Swalwell Learns On Air Just How Many Classified Docs Trump Took

    The Democrat, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, reacted to news Trump had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

  • New Trump lawsuit suggests the 'shockingly aggressive' FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for 'most Americans'

    In the lawsuit, Trump's legal team asked a judge to stop the Department of Justice from going through the materials that were seized at Mar-a-Lago.