Mourners remember the magic of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

CAYCE, S.C. – She was magic before she was born.

She danced in her mother's pregnant belly, her mother later told her. It felt like her daughter twirled, wings fluttering, to a song only she could hear. So when she was born, her mother made magic her name, and her name sounded like a song.

Faye Marie has a French translation: "Fairy Mary."

On Friday, there was a final act of magic in the life of Faye Marie Swetlik, the 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard and was found dead three days later.

For about 40 minutes Friday night, Faye was once again the smiling 6-year-old singing "You Are My Sunshine" on a school stage with her classmates. The silly girl stomping through rain puddles on the pavement. The sweetheart with something she had to tell you, directly into the camera: "I love you."

This was the Faye projected on the screens in the sanctuary at Trinity Baptist Church. The video tribute was part of a public memorial in her honor. The pews were filled with about a thousand people, many with a child or two curled into their arms. Thousands more viewed the service through the church's Facebook page.

"One of the best things about Faye was her uncanny ability to bring people together," said pastor Eddie Coakley, reading from the eulogy written by Faye's mother, Selena Collins, "and everyone here today is a testimony to that."

In Collins' eulogy, she asked that people honor Faye's memory through love, the most important magic. That they try to be a little bit more like Faye, "to be a little bit more kind, to compliment a stranger, to dance in the rain, to stop and smell the flowers, to show just a little more bit love to everyone you meet."

It was a service dedicated not just Faye but the world she believed in.

Her world was one that was purple and pink and sparkly, like the lights and flowers on the altar, one where even the rocks weren't really rocks if you looked close enough, just like the one with a painted smile in the lobby.

A video of six-year-old Faye Swetlik plays during her remembrance service at Trinity Baptist Church Cayce Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

"One look in her bright blue eyes and the world was OK again," Collins' eulogy said.

Her world was full of songs you could dance to, like "You Better be Dancing." And some did dance when they played that song by Meghan Trainor. A girl not much younger than Faye swayed under her mother's arm in the balcony. A toddler stood on a lap on a row below, bouncing to the beat.

A woman wipes tears from her eyes during the remembrance service for six-year-old Faye Swetlik at Trinity Baptist Church Cayce Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Faye's world was one where everyone could and should be complimented. Everyone deserved a kind word, the best hug, a shared giggle, the eulogy noted, even strangers. Faye's world was one where funerals should end with a round of applause and the offer of a lavender balloon or a coloring book to take home.