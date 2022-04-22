Mourners remember Patrick Lyoya, fatally shot by a Grand Rapids police officer

GRAND RAPIDS — Hundreds celebrated the life and mourned the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer during a traffic stop earlier this month.

In addition to giving loved ones and friends a chance to pay their respects Friday to the 26-year-old who immigrated with his family to the U.S. in 2014, the service was a reminder of racial challenges that America — and police departments — still faces.

The funeral was livestreamed by the Free Press and other metro Detroit outlets.

Civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to deliver the eulogy.

Before the ceremony

Set at Renaissance Church of God in Christ, which can seat 1,000 people, family and other mourners viewed Lyoya's body. It was placed in a white casket draped with the sky-blue flag of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Patrick!” women cried out, weeping over the body, even before the service began.

Lyoya's mother, Dorcas Lyoya, sat wearing a black hoodie with her boy's photo, as his father, Peter Lyoya, who wore a white shirt also with his son’s image, cradled his head in his right hand.

Peter Lyoya and his wife Dorca Lyoya stop at the casket of their son Patrick Lyoya before his funeral at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids on April 22, 2022. Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of the head and killed by a Grand Rapids Police officer following a struggle during a traffic stop.

More than a remembrance, the funeral was a platform to demand change with a call to action emblazoned on mourners' black T-shirts. They read: "It’s Our Right to Live!" on the front and, "Justice for Patrick Lyoya," on back.

Lyoya remembered

A growing issue

Video of Lyoya's April 4 stop and fatal shooting, which has been seen nationwide, is alarming because it raises the question of whether fatal force was necessary and whether race was an issue in the stop and shooting.

In recent years, police officers nationally have come under increased scrutiny as media outlets have uncovered how hundreds of motorists who were not wielding a weapon or sought for a violent crime.

In 2020, the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer sparked protests across the country.

Last year, a Free Press investigation found that Black men are nearly six times more likely in Michigan to be charged with resisting than white men and minor infractions, like failing to use a turn signal, have resulted in the forceful arrests.

Story continues

According to a New York Times investigation, American police officers, over the previous five years, had killed more than 400 people "who were not wielding a gun or knife or under pursuit for a violent crime."

And this year alone, more than 250 people were fatally shot by on-duty police officers nationwide, a Washington Post database shows.

Protests demand change

Since Lyoya's death, there have been multiple protests in Grand Rapids and other cities across Michigan, including one in Lansing on Thursday.

A hoodie featuring Patrick Lyoya is worn during a protest on April 13, 2022, in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich.

The officer, whose name has not been released by officials, is on paid leave and is the subject of an investigation by the Michigan State Police. No charges have been brought against him.

Sharpton, a nationally-known commentator, has a long history of activism against injustice. He pledged to help Lyoya's family cover funeral expenses. He is founder and president of the nonprofit National Action Network, and in 2004, was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president.

A refugee from the Congo, Lyoya was shot an killed by a bullet fired in the back of his head, his family attorneys and an independent autopsy by two well-known pathologists said.

Read more:

Patrick Lyoya funeral at Grand Rapids church will be open to public

Patrick Lyoya escaped violence and persecution in Congo only to die in Michigan

Family attorney Benjamin Crump said Thursday that Lyoya "was brutally executed." He specializes in civil rights and catastrophic personal injury cases, and touts he is "devoted to advocating for the voiceless of our society."

A call to action

Crump — who has represented high-profile victims of police violence, including Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Michael Brown — is expected to speak at the funeral and said he will deliver a call to action.

Lyoya and his family faced violence and persecution in Congo, which has seen prolonged conflict. In the past couple of years, immigrants from Congo have made up the largest group of refugees in Michigan.

Lyoya's parents told the Free Press through a translator that their son was a loving son who worked in a small plant manufacturing auto parts.

"They told us that in America, there's peace, there's safety, you're not going to see killing anymore," Dorcas Lyoya said. She added that the United States was portrayed as "a safe haven."

Patrick Lyoya was pulled over on April 4 by a police officer who said his license plate did not match the car. Crump suggested Lyoya may have been racially profiled since the officer initially approached him in the opposite direction and then made a U-turn.

After Lyoya got out of the car, a short chase and struggle ensued.

The officer drew his Taser at one point, video footage showed. The two wrestled over the Taser. While Lyoya was face down, the officer fired a bullet into the back of his head.

The independent autopsy report showed no other injuries on Lyoya's body.

Contact Niraj Warikoo: nwarikoo@freepress.com or Twitter @nwarikoo.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Patrick Lyoya funeral: Hundreds gather in Grand Rapids