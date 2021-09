The Wrap

The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 were carried out by al-Qaeda terrorists who hijacked passenger jets. That’s the official version endorsed by the U.S. government, anyway. But a number of celebrities have refused to back the official story. Woody Harrelson The former “Cheers” star is part of a group that calls itself Actors and Artists for 9/11 Truth. This group claims that the official 9/11 Commission failed to investigate fully the attacks and that the government has offered untrue or mi