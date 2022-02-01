Mourning begins for Stockton fire captain fatally shot at working fire: ‘Everybody loved Max’

STOCKTON – It was an early morning call in a light industrial area of downtown Stockton, not far from the Crosstown Freeway.

About 4:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, Stockton Engine Co. 2 responded to a call of a Dumpster fire at Aurora and Washington streets, near Independence Park.

As crews worked to extinguish the fire, gunshots rang out.

Stockton Fire Department Capt. Vidal "Max" Fortuna, a more than 21-year veteran of the force, was shot. He was taken to an area hospital, but shortly afterward it was announced that he was dead.

“I’m devastated to report that veteran Fire Captain Max Fortuna has succumbed to his injuries,” Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards said in a news conference on Monday.

Fortuna, 47, is survived by a wife and two grown children.

"This is my worst nightmare as a fire chief," Edwards said. "My message to my firefighters is to be strong, my heart breaks with you, but we will get through this."

As news swirled of the shooting during the morning, Edwards, City Manager Harry Black, Mayor Kevin Lincoln and Firefighters 456 Union President Mario Gardea led a hastily called news conference to talk about the fallen city servant.

Shooting highlights dangers for first responders, city officials say

“Today’s a good representation of the type of person that Max was," Gardea said. "Max was a firefighter who showed up every day and never complained about being on the job. Don’t really know too many firefighters who enjoyed the job as much as him.”

Few details of the ongoing investigation have been released. But Stockton police have arrested a 67-year-old man in relation to the case.

“This highlights the dangers public safety faces every day, and again, our thoughts and prayers go out to the Fortuna family,” Stockton interim Police Chief Jim Chraska said.

Although Stockton firefighters have died fighting fires, officials said it is rare, if ever, that one has been shot while doing their job.

"This is something that I've never heard of here in the city of Stockton, firefighter being shot and killed,” Officer Joe Silva, a Stockton police spokesman said. "Everybody loved Max. He showed up to work every day and was well respected."

Fortuna was a hero, Lincoln said.

"His leadership, his commitment to our city is reflected here by his brothers, sisters, his community showing relentless support. This a difficult season in moment for the city of Stockton and our Stockton firefighters. But the pain that we feel as a community, does not compare to the pain that the Fortuna family is experiencing right now.”

A police escort transported Fortuna's remains to the Casa Bonita Funeral Home on Monday.

Information about funeral services was still pending.

