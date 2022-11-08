Mourning family of shot Brooklyn man can’t fathom why he was targeted: ‘Just a good kid’

Relatives of a man gunned down outside his family’s Brooklyn home mourned together Tuesday as they tried to comprehend why someone would chase down and kill the 35-year-old factory worker.

“You can go up and down the block, ask anybody on the block, the stores, whatever. He was well loved,” Julien Arnold’s father said of his slain son.

Wracked with grief, the dad, who declined to give his name, wept as he talked about this son.

“He didn’t bother nobody,” he said. “He was a good kid. Just a good kid.”

The victim had no criminal record, police said.

Arnold was just a few steps from his home on Ridgewood Ave. near Autumn Ave. in Cypress Hills about 5:20 p.m. Monday when someone armed with a gun began running after him, witnesses told police.

The pursuer chased Arnold down the driveway of his family’s home before shooting him once in the back, witnesses said. A bullet shattered their glass front door.

Arnold made it inside his home before collapsing. Neighbor Sigfredo Franqui saw medics rush Arnold out of his home to an awaiting ambulance.

“They brought him out from inside the house,” Franqui, 53, recalled. “They were trying to revive him. They kept pounding and pounding on his chest but he wasn’t breathing. It was crazy.”

Arnold died at Jamaica Hospital a short time later.

“He got involved in a situation he had nothing to do with,” Arnold’s dad speculated when asked about his son’s death. “We don’t know. We’re trying to figure all of this stuff out.”

One of six children, Arnold worked in a factory, enjoyed playing football and basketball video games and still lived at home with his father and mother, his uncle said.

“He did not do the streets at all,” said the uncle, who also declined to give his name. “All he did was go to work and come home. That’s him in a nutshell.”

Julien was the second person to be fatally shot in the East New York-Cypress Hills section of the borough Tuesday.

Six hours earlier, Eric Rentas, also 35, was shot during an argument with two men near Euclid and Sutter Aves.

The three argued before at least one of the men pulled out a gun and pumped several bullets into Rentas’ torso.

The two men — who police believe are in their 20s — then ran off, dumping the gun they used in the shooting in a trash can, police sources said. Rentas died at the scene.

“He was lying flat dead on his back on the sidewalk,” said one witness, who believes the victim and shooters are all part of the same circle in the nearby Cypress Hills Houses. Rentas used to live in the neighborhood but had moved away, area residents said.

It is not believed the two shootings are linked, police said. No arrests have been made in either case.