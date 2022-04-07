A mourning Hancock County rallies after teen killed in accidental shooting. How to help.

The accidental shooting death of a 14-year-old Hancock County girl is being turned over to Hancock County Youth Court, the sheriff confirmed to the Sun Herald on Thursday.

Alexis Pierson died at her home in the Bayside Park community on Tuesday after she was accidentally shot by a child, who Sheriff Ricky Adam said was 9 or 10 years old.

Russell Walker, Alexis’ stepfather, told the Sun Herald on Wednesday that the cheerleader and aspiring TikTok star had friends over, and one of them brought a gun. When a child found it, Alexis told him to put it down before she was shot.

Walker said he was outside helping a neighbor change a flat tire, ran inside when he heard gunfire and tried to revive Alexis before help arrived.

Alexis was a well-loved student at Hancock Middle School who wanted to become a police officer.

“This neighborhood will not be the same for a long time,” Walker told the Sun Herald on Wednesday. “She will be well missed around here.”

Adam said Thursday that the shooting appeared to be accidental and sheriff’s investigators would not pursue charges, but the case was turned over to youth court.

Teachers, students and others in Hancock County are mourning the loss of Alexis, with dozens of tributes posting on Facebook. The community is also planning a benefit in her honor at the Lakeshore VFW, according to multiple Facebook posts.

“All my baby wanted to be was TikTok famous,” Chastity Huff, who Alexis called “Aunt Chas,” said on Facebook. “I love u Alexis Pierson! Rest in paradise my sweet angel!!!”

For those who want to help the family of Alexis, a Meal Train has been set up. You can also donate to help with funeral costs via Venmo or through an account at Keesler Federal Credit Union.