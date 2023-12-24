Mourning and joy on Christmas: Palm Bay mother praises police for arrest in son's death

PALM BAY — For Chrisel Brown, Christmas this year brings with it a bittersweet mix of holiday joy and lingering grief.

This Christmas, the grieving mother of four surviving children was expected to join friends and family at the graveside of her son Jeremiah Brown — whose beaming smile flashed from memorial posters over the last year — to mark the one-year anniversary of his homicide along a ditch near the cracked pavement, hours after cold weather and darkness fell over the Palm Bay area known as The Compound.

The greatest gift the Palm Bay woman now hopes for is the arrests of all involved and justice from the legal system.

Chrisel Brown talks about her son Jeremiah Khyree Brown,14, who was shot and killed in The Compound on Christmas last year. Behind her is a poster of her son signed by friends and family on what would have beeen his 15th birthday.

“This is overwhelming but I feel like the journey is just beginning,” said Brown, whose declaration comes just two days after Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello took to social media to announce that a suspect had been arrested in Jeremiah’s death.

Jamarcus Simpson, who was 17 at the time of the shootings on Christmas Day 2022, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Jeremiah Brown, 14, and Travon Anthony Jr., 16. He was charged after being arrested in St. Johns County on an unrelated charge the same day, and is expected to be extradited to Brevard County in the coming days.

"Knowing that (Simpson) has been arrested has taken a little weight off my shoulders. Just knowing that they got one of the ones involved in this," Brown said. "My question to him is: Why? Why? You took a great young man and my family will never be the same. I pray mercy on his soul," said Brown, who is being comforted by friends and family through the Christmas season.

Simpson was being held without bail at the St. Johns County Jail in St. Augustine, police said. The case is one that has drawn the heightened attention of police in Palm Bay and Melbourne after a series of shootings — and two additional homicides since the 2022 slayings, along with protests and criticism from residents about The Compound's links to crime. The Christmas shooting deaths were among 43 homicides to take place in Brevard County in 2022.

The homicide investigation into the deaths of Jeremiah Brown and Travon Anthony began when Palm Bay Police officers responded to a 911 call last year from the area of Camillo Circle in The Compound — an undeveloped swath of 3,000 acres that sits vacant and overgrown in the southwest section of the city. Officers arrived at the site, known for its off-road riding, teen parties and random gunfire, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Day last year and found the bodies of the teens, both shot to death. Police have not yet explained a motive or how the teens happened to be at The Compound that Christmas night.

Jeremiah Brown

Detectives have, however, talked to multiple people in the case and carried out a number of search warrants. Melbourne police were also made aware of another person linked to the case.

“Our detectives committed thousands of hours of work to ensure those responsible for these murders will be held accountable and face justice. Over the last 12 months, our department maintained communication throughout this investigation with our victims’ families,” the chief said.

“To the others involved in these murders, we know who you are, and rest assured, we will not stop until you are behind bars. You may have forgotten, but we haven’t,” the chief added in a statement, without elaborating.

Jeremiah's family and friends will hold a balloon release at this gravesite on Christmas Day. Then the family will gather for some of Jeremiah's favorite foods, including grilled chicken, baked beans and hot dogs. "He loved a good cookout," said Brown, who graduated from nursing school the same day she learned of Simpson's arrest. The Bayside High freshman — the second of five children — was excited about the holidays right up to leaving home that Christmas night, his mother said.

Brown said the looming anniversary weighed heavily on her mind, even with completing school. She managed to put up a Christmas tree last week. "I did just what he wanted me to do. He wouldn't want me to be moping," she said.

"I'm hoping (the suspect) talks. I was hoping that all of the parties involved would be arrested, but it's a start. I'm happy to know that Palm Bay police didn't drop the ball."

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Police charge 18-year-old man with murdering teens in The Compound