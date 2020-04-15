Mourning a 'supermom': U.S. health worker casualties mount in virus fight

Minnoli Aya poses with her parents Raj and Madhvi on her graduation day

By Gabriella Borter and Kristina Cooke

NEW YORK (Reuters) - "Home soon," Madhvi Aya texted from her hospital bed. "Love you."

It was the last exchange she had with her only daughter, 18-year-old Minnoli. Three days later, Madhvi Aya died of COVID-19.

Aya, 61, was a physician's assistant who had treated patients with the coronavirus. Then she became a patient herself.

She was admitted to the Long Island Jewish Medical Center on March 18 after being infected and died 11 days later. Her family believes she contracted the respiratory illness at her workplace - the emergency room at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.

She told her husband and daughter that she had treated infected patients while wearing only a surgical mask, which offers little protection from airborne infection. Woodhull hospital declined to comment on Aya's case or whether it had been able to provide its staff with enough protective gear amid widespread shortages nationally.

Aya is among 51 U.S. healthcare workers identified by Reuters as having died after being diagnosed with or showing symptoms of the virus. They include nurses, doctors and technicians who have died in the United States after contracting the disease, according to interviews with hospitals, union representatives and families and a Reuters review of local media reports and obituaries.

There's no official tally of the deaths among U.S. healthcare workers, and the total could be much higher than the number counted by Reuters.

Minnoli is a freshman at the State University of New York at Buffalo with hopes of becoming a trauma cardiothoracic surgeon. She continued texting her mother for days after her death.

"I kept texting her wanting to believe it wasn’t true," Minnoli said. "She deserved to live and see me graduate, and become a doctor, and get married and have kids."

Determined to create a good life for her daughter, Aya became a physician’s assistant, a job that entailed 12-hour shifts in the emergency room of her Brooklyn hospital.

Since March 1, when the first coronavirus case was confirmed in New York, 28,183 people have tested positive in Brooklyn, and 1,869 people have died, accounting for more than 28% of New York City's confirmed coronavirus deaths.





RISKING THEIR LIVES

More than 28,440 people in the United States have died from COVID-19 so far.

Of the 51 deaths among healthcare workers identified by Reuters, at least 16 were in New York, one of the hardest-hit states. At least seven were in Michigan, six in Florida, and six in New Jersey.

At least 27 were nurses.

They include Patrick Cain, 52, an intensive care nurse in Flint, Michigan, originally from Canada. When he died, the hospital played “Oh Canada,” the national anthem, over the loudspeakers, according to another nurse at the hospital.

“Everyone knew then,” the nurse said.

His obituary in the Flint Journal describes him as a passionate nurse who always advocated for patients. “He tended to those in need who were exposed to the coronavirus, which eventually took his life,” his obituary reads.

At least 10 of those who died were physicians or resident doctors. Florida doctor Alex Hsu’s daughter Dria described him as calm and reassuring, and said he made others feel heard and important. The 67-year old was the "epitome of self-sacrifice and selflessness," Dria told Reuters.

"He is our hero," she said.

Emergency medicine doctor Frank Gabrin, who worked at two New York area hospitals and died from COVID-19 last month, said he believed he contracted the virus while he was forced to reuse the same n-95 mask because of a shortage, according to his best friend Debra Lyons.

"He said it was from having to wear the mask four shifts in a row," Lyons said in a phone interview. "He got the kit the first night of his first shift, and he used the same kit for all four shifts, 12-hour shifts."

At least five of the deaths identified by Reuters were hospital technicians, and at least four were EMTs.

The youngest deceased healthcare worker Reuters found was just 20: Valeria Viveros, a nursing assistant in Riverside, California. At least 15 people were in their sixties, and 12 in their fifties.





A KISS BEFORE WORK

If Madhvi Aya was anxious about treating coronavirus patients without the recommended N-95 respirator mask, she never expressed it, said her husband Raj, a retired accountant.