‘We are mourning with Uvalde’: Central Florida school districts react to tragedy at Texas school

A small town in Texas is grappling with unimaginable loss.

A gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — a rural town about an hour west of San Antonio.

A student described the chaos.

“We just hear all kinds of gunshots going off — like nonstop, like constantly gunshots — and then we’re over here all scared … on the ground fearing for our lives,” said Jordan Liges.

Innocent children and teachers were killed just two days before the end of the school year.

President Joe Biden spoke out about the tragedy, asking why such shootings continue to happen.

“I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage,” Biden said.

Authorities said Salvador Ramos, 18, stormed the campus wearing body armor and carrying at least one AR-15-style rifle.

Law enforcement officers are digging into the shooter’s background.

“We’re in the process of obtaining detailed background information on the subject, his motive, the types of weapons used, the legal authority to possess them and conduct a comprehensive crime scene investigation and reconstruction,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Authorities said the shooter legally bought the guns used in the attack from a store after his 18th birthday.

He was reportedly killed by responding officers.

Some Central Florida school districts released statements about the shooting.

Seminole County

“We are extremely saddened to see the tragic news coming out of Uvalde, Texas this evening. While law enforcement continues to investigate, we recognize that no family should ever have to be faced with a horrific event like this. Our schools should always be a safe place for learning for our children and educators. Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims, their families, and their entire community.

“While tomorrow is both an early-release day and the conclusion of our school year, please know that our area law enforcement partners, along with our dedicated School Resource Officers/Deputies, will be on increased alert and extra vigilant to ensure our students have a safe and smooth transition into their Summer Break.”

Osceola County

“Our hearts are with the educators, students, and families of the Uvalde community in Texas during this tragic time.

“Parents, our school district will have additional safety precautions and law enforcement presence on our campuses tomorrow.

“As always, we ask our students, parents, and staff to see something, say something. We investigate every possible situation because the safety of your students is of the upmost importance.

“We also want to remind you that our school district has mental health resources available on our website and through each of our school counselors and social workers. You can learn more about those resources here.”

Lake County

“We are mourning with Uvalde, Texas, in the aftermath of the tragic shooting that took innocent lives at Robb Elementary School today (5/24). We pray for the families and those affected by this senseless act, and we have asked our law enforcement partners to increase their presence on our campuses for the remainder of the week.”

