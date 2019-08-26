Is Moury Construct (EBR:MOUR) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Moury Construct SA (EBR:MOUR) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Moury Construct Carry?

As you can see below, Moury Construct had €688.0k of debt at December 2018, down from €776.0k a year prior. However, it does have €39.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €38.4m.

How Healthy Is Moury Construct's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Moury Construct had liabilities of €40.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of €9.90m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €39.1m as well as receivables valued at €20.9m due within 12 months. So it actually has €9.77m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Moury Construct is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Moury Construct boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that Moury Construct grew its EBIT at 18% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Moury Construct's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Moury Construct may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Moury Construct produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 61% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Moury Construct has €38m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 18% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Moury Construct's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Given Moury Construct has a strong balance sheet is profitable and pays a dividend, it would be good to know how fast its dividends are growing, if at all. You can find out instantly by clicking this link.