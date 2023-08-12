Mouse droppings and sanitation issues: The best and worst Peoria food inspections for July

The Peoria City/County Health Department conducts food inspections for a wide range of establishments in the area − from restaurants to long-term care facilities and schools. Inspections look for issues that could contribute to the spread of foodborne illness, as well as general cleanliness and maintenance of the establishment.

In July, the Journal Star examined routine inspections for restaurants, mobile establishments and bars/taverns in Peoria County. From these categories, over 100 routine inspections were completed.

The establishments listed below received either no violations or enough violations to warrant a warning from the health department.

Note: According to the Peoria City/County Health Department, "inspections only provide a snapshot of a food establishment's practices, as they are based on what is seen at the time of the inspection."

Terminology used by the health department

Core violation: These violations relate to "general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities or structures, equipment design, or general maintenance," according to the health department.

Priority foundation violation: These violations could lead to priority violations if they are not corrected.

Priority violation: These violations are considered the most high-risk by the health department, as they have the potential to directly contribute to foodborne illness.

Establishments with no violations during routine July inspections

Arby's Roast Beef Restaurant 9015 N. Allen Road, Peoria Caterpillar Tech L 14009 N. Old Galena Road, Chillicothe Christ Alive Church 9320 W. Route 150, Elmwood Fat Jack's Pizza 7016 N. University St., Peoria Hickory River Smokehouse 5101 W. Holiday Dr., Peoria Las Delicias 837 W. Main St., Peoria Tacos and Thai LLC Mobile The Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern 212 SW Water St., Peoria Marge's Tavern 930 N. Second St., Chillicothe Missing Zither Craft Cocktails 6035 N. Knoxville Ave. Ste 100-z, Peoria

Establishments that received warning comments during routine July inspections

Landmark Bar & Grill & Fitness Smoothie Center at 3225 N. Dries Lane, Peoria, received three priority, five priority foundation and 11 core violations. These included:

Handwashing sink did not have paper towels, leading employee to incorrectly wash hands.

Sanitizer was found with a concentration that exceeded "the maximum toxic level for use on a food-contact surface, as specified by manufacturer."

Live drain flies and mouse droppings were found in the establishment.

The health department noted that "Pans are stained with grease and other residues due to age and lack of proper cleaning throughout the years." Other cooking equipment was also found to be soiled and greasy.

Floors, shelving and condenser lines were found in various states of disrepair.

Sushigawa at 2601 W Lake Ave. A-2B, Peoria, received one priority, five priority foundation and eight core violations. These included:

According to the health department, "inadequate hot water is available to all fixtures."

Dirty food buckets were found in the kitchen.

Food in the establishment was missing the "use-by date," which indicates how long an establishment can hold the food before needing to sell or discard it.

The person in charge at the restaurant "is not a Certified Food Protection Manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program."

