Mouse feces. Dead bugs. Birds in dining room. Wichita KS restaurant, hotel inspections

Two restaurants, a hotel and a butcher shop in Wichita were out of compliance during food safety and lodging inspections conducted last week by the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

Information about the four businesses and a summary of their violations appears below. The list was compiled Nov. 29 and includes inspections conducted in Sedgwick County from Nov. 19-25.

More than 20 establishments passed inspections last week. They also appear below. Some may have been non-compliant in previous weeks.

Owners or managers can contact Eagle reporter Amy Renee Leiker at 316-268-6644 or aleiker@wichitaeagle.com to comment on inspection results that appear in this story.

More details about the problems are in The Eagle’s searchable database of non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspections at www.kansas.com/databases.

How establishments fail





Most violations are minor and are corrected during an inspection.

Businesses fall out of compliance when they have too many violations, issues that can cause foodborne illnesses or when a problem can’t be fixed right away, like bug and rodent infestations. Typically, failed establishments are re-inspected within 10 days.

It’s rare for a facility to shut down over a failed inspection, but it can happen due to things like sewage backups, pest problems, water or power outages and other issues. Usually, closures are temporary.

You can search food and lodging inspection results in any Kansas county at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

Out-of-compliance inspections

All American Dave’s, 1551 N. Rock Road in Wichita — Three violations on Nov. 22 during an inspection that was a follow-up to an administrative order. Facility needs “constant visual monitoring” for evidence of pest activity and should not allow “dead mice and accumulations of droppings to go unaddressed,” “accumulations of droppings and dead mice throughout facility,” dead and decaying mice in various places plus mouse urine and feces around kitchen and food preparation machines. Next inspection: Jan. 22.

Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Wichita, 4875 S. Laura in Wichita — Seven violations on Nov. 22 during a complaint inspection. No carbon monoxide detector in second floor housekeeping closet, smoke detectors didn’t work in several rooms, no logs showing carbon monoxide detectors in laundry room and housekeeping closet had been checked every six months, burn holes in top cover of one room, broken bathroom door and dead bugs inside light covers, emergency lights don’t work in several locations, no logs showing smoke detectors had been checked every six months. Next inspection: Dec. 2.

Feng Cha, 8007 E. Kellogg Drive, Suite 18B in Wichita — One violation on Nov. 22 during a modified complaint inspection. Cage containing two yellow birds was in dining room in violation of state rules. The restaurant had no variance to keep them there, according to the inspection report. Next inspection: Dec. 2.

Yoder Meats, 375 S. Maize Road in Wichita — One violation on Nov. 21 during a follow-up inspection. Shop didn’t have a thermometer check log, which is required, and certain plan information was disorganized. Next inspection: Dec. 21.

How to complain

If you see problems at a food or lodging establishment, you can file a complaint.

To notify the state about unsavory or questionable conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767. You can also file a report at www.foodsafetykansas.org.

To report an illness you think was caused by a restaurant, food or event, contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at 877-427-7317 or www.foodsafetykansas.org.

Complaints about conditions at hotels and motels can be submitted at https://agriculture.ks.gov/kda-services/complaint-form/food-safety-and-lodging-complaint.

For more information about foodborne illnesses, visit www.foodsafety.gov.

These businesses passed inspections

BurgDogs (inside Towne East Square), 7700 E. Kellogg Drive, Unit VC05 in Wichita

Burger King , 3500 S. Meridian in Wichita

Chix Central LLC (operating as Popeyes) , 4232 W. Central in Wichita

Chix Seneca LLC (operating as Popeyes) , 1623 S. Seneca in Wichita

Cold Stone Creamery , 2441 N. Maize Road, Suite 216 in Wichita

Doc Green’s Gourmet Salads and Grill , 2441 N. Maize Road in Wichita





Dollar General Store , 2909 N. Broadway in Wichita

Dollar Tree , 2783 N. Greenwich in Wichita

Kwik Shop , 514 S. Oliver in Wichita

Lucky Restaurant , 6710 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

Meddys , 560 S. Ridge Road in Wichita

Mr. Miyagi Japanese Grill , 4041 N. Maize Road, Suite 260 in Maize

Murphy Express , 18501 W. Kellogg Drive in Goddard

The Nut Shack , 3700 N. 119th St. West in Wichita

Panera Bread , 420 S. Ridge Road in Wichita

Papa Johns Pizza , 3236 N. Rock Road, Suite 120 in Wichita

Pokemoto , 1028 W. Pawnee in Wichita

Rail Hoppers , 3622 N. Oliver in Wichita

Social Tap , 2244 N. Greenwich, Suite 100 in Wichita

Taco Bell , 4000 N. Maize Road in Maize

Todd Brian’s Brick Street Cafe & Tavern , 315 N. Mead in Wichita

Tuptim Thai , 2121 N. Rock Road, Suite 300 in Wichita

Wineteer Elementary School , 8801 E. Ent Drive in Wichita

Wyndham Garden Wichita Downtown, 221 E. Kellogg in Wichita

Note: Sometimes addresses listed — especially for mobile vendors and food trucks — are not where food is actually served to the public. Contact those establishments directly for specific service locations.