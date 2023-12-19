An outbreak of so-called "mouse or rat-bite fever" has been spreading among many Russian units in the Kupyansk sector of the front, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported on Telegram on Dec. 19.

The viral disease, also known as streptococcus, is a zoonotic disease transmitted to humans by rodents either through direct contact, inhalation, urine, feces, or mucous secretions.

Symptoms include severe headache, high fever, rash, low blood pressure, bleeding eyes, nausea, vomiting, and severe lower back pain. In its early stages, the disease resembles the common flu.

The disease affects the kidneys, causing the infected person to experience severe pain in the lower back and difficulty urinating.

The Russian command ignores complaints of fever, treating them as an excuse to avoid combat.

"As a result, the disease has significantly reduced the combat effectiveness of Russian 'rats,'" the HUR said.

The Russians have begun to deploy reserve assault units to the Kupyansk area to blockade the city, Ukraine's Army Commander Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on Telegram on Dec. 11.

Kupyansk is a crucial logistical center through which supplies of provisions and ammunition to the enemy army were conducted during the previous occupation.

