Mouthwatering recipe for chewy, sweet and salty chocolate chip cookies

Calling all cookie fans!

"Good Morning America" has the scoop on some of the most beloved cookie recipes around.

Jocelyn Delk Adams, a food blogger and cookbook author behind the brand Grandbaby Cakes, recreates classic recipes in a modern and accessible way, so her spin on the simple confection is a must try.

She shared her salty and sweet take on the classic treat that you can make in your kitchen with the full recipe below.

The Chewiest Sweet and Salty Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons cornstarch

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar

1 large egg at room temperature

2 large egg yolks at room temperature

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup butterscotch chips

1/2 cup chopped pretzels

Optional Garnish: mini pretzels and sea salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium sized bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, salt, baking powder and baking soda and put aside.

In the bowl of your mixer, add butter and both granulated and brown sugars and mix together for three to four minutes on high until light and fluffy.

Next add in eggs, one at a time, beating until incorporated. Then add in pure vanilla extract and beat until smooth.

Turn down your mixer to low and add in flour mixture in three intervals beating after each addition until well-combined. Lastly, add in chocolate chips, butterscotch chips and chopped pretzels.

Place dough in the refrigerator for at least one hour. Two hours is even better.When ready to bake, scoop cookie dough in balls the size of a tablespoon and place on parchment paper lined cookie sheet at least one and a half inches apart. Carefully press a mini pretzel into the center of each cookie and sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt.Bake 11-13 minutes then allow cookies to cool for at least four to five minutes then serve.

Jocelyn's Baking Tips

Sugar Ratio: I use more brown sugar than granulated sugar. Brown sugar, due to the addition of molasses, has more moisture in it resulting in a chewier cookie.

Egg Ratio: This cookie has two egg yolks in addition to one egg. The egg yolks give the dough more fat content resulting in more chewiness.

Secret Ingredient: Cornstarch is what I add to my cookies to make them chewier. When combined with flour, it can help to soften the cookies changing the texture like magic.

Chill Time: Do not skip the chilling of the dough. It is essential for two reasons:

1. It helps to make sure your dough doesn't spread too much and keeps it shape while it bakes.

2. The resting time allows the flour to absorb some of the liquids (chewy cookies have more moisture in their batter) in the dough which also helps to set the cookie’s structure.

Recipes reprinted courtesy of Jocelyn Delk Adams.

