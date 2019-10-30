Is Movado Group, Inc (MOV) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that crossed the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on June 28th. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of nearly 750 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) based on those filings.

Is Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) undervalued? Money managers are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets decreased by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that MOV isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). MOV was in 20 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with MOV positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are a lot of tools stock market investors employ to assess publicly traded companies. A duo of the less known tools are hedge fund and insider trading activity.

Let's take a gander at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV).

What have hedge funds been doing with Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -13% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MOV over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV), which was worth $9.6 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Ariel Investments which amassed $7.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Royce & Associates, AQR Capital Management, and Arrowstreet Capital were also bullish on Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.