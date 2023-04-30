To move Akron forward, there can’t be another Jayland Walker tragedy

(This opinion article represents the collective viewpoint of the Akron Beacon Journal’s Editorial Board, which includes two editors and four community members.)

We can all agree Jayland Walker should be alive today.

We’ll never know why the 25-year-old Black man grieving the death of his fiancée did not stop for police or what would have happened if events had played out differently, including a Taser barb landing on him rather than his clothing.

But we hope most people understand the painful reality that Walker's behavior played a role in his death by speeding away from Akron police, firing a shot during a chase and failing to follow police orders last June.

That’s essentially the conclusion a special Summit County grand jury reached April 17 by declining to file criminal charges against police officers who killed Walker.

It’s a decision we respect, given the evidence collected by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s independent probe and the laws of our land.

But it doesn’t mean people don’t have a legitimate right to be angry about what happened and the state of policing in Akron and elsewhere.

People are upset because Walker is one of so many Black men killed by police regardless of the circumstances. They rightly question why eight officers fired 94 shots in 6.7 seconds even if Walker made gestures suggesting he was reaching for a gun.

They can’t understand why the police union defended shooting Walker so many times six days after the tragedy and said officers followed their training. Perhaps police training of “fire until the threat has been stopped,” as officers told BCI, needs to be reexamined.

We believe it’s possible to understand why officers used some level of force while questioning the wisdom of the massive police response. We also acknowledge we all know much more about what happened now than the officers did that awful night. They believed he had fired a shot during the chase, which BCI confirmed.

‘I was fearful for my life’: Akron officers who shot Jayland Walker explain why they fired

A similar conclusion can be made about the April 19 protest blocking Copley Road. The illegal gathering was snarling traffic but peaceful until a phalanx of police arrived. While video that police released shows three objects thrown at officers, the mass deployment of tear gas and pepper spray seemed excessive and further harmed the department’s image.

The challenge now is moving forward with so many different opinions being voiced, from the Fraternal Order of Police’s troubling “avoid Akron” Facebook comment to the activists who see civil disobedience as the only way to achieve change.

As is usually the case in today’s society, the truth is somewhere in the middle.

U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Akron police in the wake of Walker’s death and the April 19 incident, writing, “The APD’s use of force, opposition to transparency, and actions taken against citizens exercising their Constitutional right to protest suggest a culture unconducive to public safety.”

Such an investigation may be helpful and surely would be welcomed by police critics as an opportunity to get a third-party's expert analysis. It could validate police procedures and training or force meaningful changes more quickly than otherwise possible.

The new voter-approved Citizens’ Police Oversight Board for Akron police also will add a layer of accountability and help shine a spotlight on complaints against police and is an improvement on the current ineffective police auditor role.

But neither the DOJ nor new board will make any impact in the near future.

Whoever wins Tuesday’s Democratic primary for Akron mayor faces a tall task.

Using the bully pulpit of the office, he or she must use facts to find the elusive middle ground of getting the police and community to work together and ensure Akron overcomes this awful tragedy by making life safer for everyone.

There can’t be another Jayland Walker.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: For Akron’s future, there can’t be another Jayland Walker tragedy