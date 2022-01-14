Move to Ban Stock Trades in Congress Gains Steam With Rare Bipartisan Unity

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Billy House
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- There’s a bull market for proposals to ban stock trading by members of Congress.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans alike are pushing forward with new plans, or dusting off old ones, to impose broad restrictions on trading by lawmakers -- and, in some cases, their immediate family.

Among those who’ve joined the rush this week are Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Mark Kelly of Arizona, Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri and Democratic Representative Angie Craig of Minnesota. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said he’d consider a House rule banning individual stock trades if Republicans win control of the chamber in November’s midterm election.

The White House also has weighed in. National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said extending a “sensible” ban on stock trading by members of Congress could help “restore faith in our institutions.”

The White House hasn’t backed any single bill, but stood by Deese’s remarks.

Pelosi’s Stance

“As Brian said this morning,” President Joe Biden “believes that all government agencies and officials, including independent agencies, should be held to the highest ethical standards, including the avoidance of any suggestion of conflicts of interest,” White House spokeswoman Emilie Simons said.

Deese’s comments puts him at odds with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who favors disclosure but opposes such a ban. On Thursday, she asked the Committee on House Administration to examine compliance with the current law and possibly stiffen penalties, her spokesman, Drew Hammill, said.

The efforts have gained momentum in part from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida’s decision to resign two weeks before his term expires. That followed new revelations about his stock trading on the eve of a major central bank announcement in early 2020.

Read more: Curbing Lawmakers’ Stock Trades Gets Nod From White House Aide

Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger of Virginia with Republican Representative Chip Roy of Texas introduced a bill last year to require that lawmakers place investment assets into a blind trust while in office. On Thursday, they tweeted out a welcome to those joining the effort.

“The perception of insider trading itself -- let alone the practice of it -- by lawmakers erodes public trust,” Spanberger, who has 19 co-sponsors of her bill, tweeted.

Current law prohibits members of Congress, and other government employees, from using nonpublic information gleaned in the course of their duties for personal benefit and requires disclosure of securities trades by members, spouses or dependent children of more than $1,000.

Critics have complained that the law is too easily skirted, the disclosure requirements too loosely enforced and the penalties too lenient.

Pandemic Scrutiny

Several senators came under scrutiny for trades made in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when they were getting closed briefings on the outbreak. Ultimately none were charged with breaking trading rules.

At the Fed, Chair Jerome Powell last October announced new investment guidelines including banning purchases or sales during periods of market stress as a result of another ethics scandal involving trading activities. A probe of trading by senior Fed officials is under way by the central bank’s inspector general.

The drive to tighten the law is not new. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, along with Representative Pramila Jayapal, introduced legislation in 2018 to prohibit trading of individual stocks by members of Congress, cabinet secretaries, federal judges and other senior officials.

“For years I’ve worked to ban the owning and trading of stocks by members of Congress, and I’m glad that more of my colleagues now agree,” Warren said in a statement to Bloomberg. “Even before the pandemic, scandals with public officials’ trading stocks eroded public trust, and this crisis has shone a spotlight on how those in power can abuse the system in their favor.”

Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon and other lawmakers, including Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Republican Matt Gaetz of Florida, also had previously introduced a bipartisan measure to prohibit lawmakers from buying or selling individual stocks and other investments, and from serving on any corporate boards.

Past efforts have been stymied. Pelosi, whose husband, Paul Pelosi, made his fortune in real estate and venture capital, said at a news conference last month that lawmakers should be able to trade individual stocks “because this is a free market and people -- we are a free-market economy.”

Hammill said Pelosi views disclosure as the best remedy. “Insider trading is already a serious federal criminal and civil violation and the speaker strongly supports robust enforcement of the relevant statutes.”

The bill announced Wednesday by Ossoff and Kelly echoes Spanberger’s in requiring members of Congress -- along with their spouses and dependents -- to put their assets in a blind trust. Lawmakers who break the rules would be fined in the amount of their entire congressional salary.

Hawley said he will introduce a ban on members of Congress and their spouses from holding, acquiring, or selling stocks or equivalent economic interests during their tenure in office. Any holdings in diversified mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, or U.S. Treasury bonds would be exempt from the prohibition.

Congressional watchdog groups and others say that even if transactions are technically legal, they can create real or perceived conflicts of interest.

“There’s always that suspicion that members of Congress have inside information even if it’s not true,” Democratic Representative Richard Neal of Massachusetts said. “I also think that sometimes you’re bringing unnecessary scrutiny to your investments if it looks as though you’re rolling the dice every couple of days.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Curbing Lawmakers’ Stock Trades Gets Backing From White House Aide Deese

    (Bloomberg) -- White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said extending a “sensible” ban on stock trading for government officials to members of Congress could help restore trust in the political process.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa

  • China Rare-Earths Firm Slumps 17% in Hong Kong Trading Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China’s JL MAG Rare-Earth Co. slumped 17% in their Hong Kong debut after being sold at the bottom of the marketed range in what is the biggest offering so far this year in the Asian financial hub.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa

  • Nasdaq 100 Tumbles 2.5% as Technology Rout Deepens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in technology companies most sensitive to higher rates resumed Thursday, sending the Nasdaq 100 to its lowest level since October as a raft of Federal Reserve officials signaled their intention to combat inflation aggressively. Treasuries rose after last week’s violent rout.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupr

  • If I Could Redo My Real Estate Portfolio, This Is What I'd Change

    Which led me to real estate. Now, looking back at what I've built and what I've missed out on over the past 10 years, here are five things I would redo in my real estate portfolio if I could change it. REITs, which is short for real estate investment trusts, have become a quite popular way for investors to diversify their portfolio into real estate.

  • Glencore Talking to Chinese Copper Smelter on Blending Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc is in talks with Chinese smelter Yanggu Xiangguang Copper Co. for a tie up that would allow the global commodities titan to supply copper concentrate to a blending facility in Shandong, according to people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates

  • Analysis-India's new COVID-19 rules aim to free up resources but carry risks

    India has eased its COVID-19 rules on testing, quarantine and hospital admissions in a bid to free up resources for its neediest people, a strategy hailed by experts even though it carries the risk of a heavy undercount of infections and deaths. The moves will offer a breathing space for healthcare facilities, often overstretched in a far-flung nation of 1.4 billion, as they battle a 33-fold surge in infections over the past month from the highly contagious Omicron variant. This week, federal authorities told states to drop mandatory testing for contacts of confirmed cases unless they were old or battling other conditions, while halving the isolation period to a week and advising hospital care only for the seriously ill.

  • Russian officials to brief Putin on "very disappointing" security talks

    Russian diplomats panned this week's security talks with the U.S., NATO and other European countries after the final set of negotiations on Thursday, telling reporters that Vladimir Putin will be briefed on the "really disappointing" state of affairs before deciding "next steps."Why it matters: The diplomats wouldn't say what Russia would do if NATO declined to provide legal guarantees that it will not expand east or admit Ukraine as a member. But officials have warned all week that Russia will

  • COVID hospitalizations fall for second day in a row. Has omicron peaked in NJ?

    Health Department models this week forecasted the peak of the latest coronavirus surge reaching its peak around Jan. 14.

  • ‘The gap in credit access is growing along racial lines’: Black applicants are denied a mortgage 84% more often than white peers

    The COVID-19 pandemic has made it much harder for Black Americans to access mortgage credit, according to a new analysis of federal data, complicating efforts to narrow the racial wealth gap. A report from Zillow (Z) (ZG) released Thursday found that the mortgage denial rate was 84% higher for Black applicants than their white counterparts in 2020, the most recent year for which data was available. The report was based on an analysis of data collected by the federal government from mortgage lenders under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act.

  • Peloton Stock to Drop Out of Nasdaq 100

    Peloton stock, which has fallen precipitously as of late, will be replaced by trucking company Old Dominion Freight Line in the Nasdaq 100 index on Jan. 24.

  • Biden's top economic advisor opens door to a stock-trading ban for members of Congress despite Pelosi's opposition, says it would 'restore faith in our institutions'

    "There's a lot of distrust and mistrust around how politics works, around the political process," said National Economic Council Director Brian Deese.

  • Q4 Earnings Update and Analyst Reports for Apple, JNJ & McDonald's

    In addition to a real-time Q4 scorecard, today's article features new research reports Apple (AAPL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), McDonald's (MCD) and others.

  • Dow trades 380 points lower with losses led by JPMorgan as stock indexes slip Friday

    U.S. stocks indexes trade lower Friday afternoon, weighed partly by the prospect of rising interest rates and weaker economic data that has cast doubt on the economic rebound.

  • QuantumScape Is Expanding Beyond Electric Vehicles. It’s a Huge Move.

    QuantumScape looks at applying its rechargeable battery technology into the market for stationary power applications.

  • Novak Djokovic: World reacts to Australia cancelling tennis star’s visa

    Notable figures and journalists lambast the world No1 and those others involved for their part in the saga

  • Roth IRA Withdrawal Rules

    You can take money out of a Roth IRA, but learn when and how to do so to avoid any taxes and penalties.

  • WH economic adviser: ‘This will be the most diverse Federal Reserve Board of Directors ever’

    White House Council of Economic Advisers Member Heather Boushey discusses President Biden’s top Fed nominees, their qualifications, and climate change.

  • Why China’s Inflation Is Easing While U.S. Prices Are Rising

    China's consumer prices in December were lower than expected due in part to weaker household demand.

  • Raskin nomination for Fed regulation chief puts Wall Street on notice

    U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin to lead regulation and supervision at the Federal Reserve will put a progressive in the most powerful role overseeing Wall Street's biggest banks. Raskin, a former Fed governor and Treasury official under former President Barack Obama, will replace Randal Quarles who was appointed the Fed's vice chair for supervision by Republican former President Donald Trump in 2017, the White House said on Friday. Quarles stepped down from the role in October and left the central bank at the end of December.

  • GOP senator plans to introduce FAUCI Act after clash at hearing

    Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan.) plans to introduce a bill named after Anthony Fauci after he clashed with the nation's top infectious diseases expert at a Senate hearing this week. Marshall will be introducing the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act after he said Fauci's records were not readily accessible to the public, a spokesperson for the senator told The Hill. The FAUCI Act would require the...