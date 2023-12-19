Move election ballot drop boxes, add surveillance cameras: Can Shasta supervisors do that?

The Shasta County’s Citizens Election Advisory Committee on Monday appointed its own subcommittee — one that will discuss bringing recommendations to the Board of Supervisors about installing surveillance cameras at ballot drop-box locations and where the drop boxes should be located for the upcoming election.

However, the county's Citizens Election Advisory Committee was divided on whether any of its recommendations could even be determined in time for supervisors to make any changes for the election on March 5.

According to state election law, supervisors don’t have the authority to decide the number of election drop boxes and where they are located.

That's a point made by Election Advisory Committee member Susanne Baremore, who during the meeting cited sections of the California election code on vote-by-mail drop boxes and vote-by-mail drop-off locations.

At one point during the meeting, election committee chair Ronnean Lund asked Baremore to repeat the sections so she could look them up.

Ultimately, the Citizens Election Advisory Committee voted 3-2 to appoint Lund and Lisa Michaud on the subcommittee.

Lund, Michaud and Bev Gray voted yes. Baremore and Dawn Duckett voted no.

Both Baremore and Duckett said they were not opposed to talking about drop boxes and the possibility of putting up surveillance cameras at drop-box locations. But they indicated feeling uncomfortable voting yes, since it appears no changes could be made in time for the March 5 election.

District 4 Supervisor Patrick Jones addresses the Shasta County Citizens Election Advisory Committee on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

“I will be voting no since it’s impossible to install cameras before the March 5 elections,” Duckett said.

There will be a lot at stake in the March 5 election, including whether District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye should be recalled and three supervisor seats are open: District 2, now held by Tim Garman; District 3, now held by Mary Rickert; and District 4, now held by Patrick Jones.

Seated in late September, the county’s first-of-its kind citizens election group has some members of the community worried that the citizens' group could influence supervisors to strip some duties now held by Shasta County Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen.

Gray, Lund and Michaud were appointed, respectively, by District 4 Supervisor Jones, District 5 Supervisor Chris Kelstrom and District 1 Supervisor Crye. All three supervisors are far-right conservatives who voted in January to terminate the county's contract with Dominion Voting Systems, leading to the assumption that their appointees will share their political views and their desire to eliminate voting machines.

District 3 Supervisor Rickert appointed Baremore and District 2 Supervisor Garman appointed Duckett. The two supervisors are considered more moderate and did not vote to get rid of the Dominion machines.

Jones, Crye and Kelstrom have been at odds with Darling Allen since their vote to end the contract with Dominion and move to a system to hand count ballots.

Shasta County’s push for manual tally of votes was thwarted on Oct. 4, when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 969, which bans hand counts in all but the tiniest of counties or cities. Darling Allen supports the new state law.

Jones, who attended Monday's meeting, has vowed to sue the state to get the law overturned, so Shasta County can hand-count ballots.

During public comment on Monday, Jones addressed the committee about the town hall he hosted Saturday night that featured Douglas Frank, a prominent election denier who wants to get rid of voting machines and has claimed — without proof — that there was massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Duckett noted that people like Frank have come to Shasta County to give their opinions and analysis on voting. But the other side also needs to be heard, she said.

Duckett said it's hard to make recommendations without "some other point of view."

Lund told Duckett that Justin Grimmer, a political science professor at Stanford University who has discredited Frank’s analysis of election fraud, is scheduled to give a presentation to the citizens election committee on Jan. 22. Frank is also expected to be present at that meeting.

Meanwhile, reached before Monday’s citizens election committee meeting, Joanna Francescut, Shasta County’s assistant registrar of voters, told the Record Searchlight that their office isn’t opposed to putting up surveillance cameras. But it will cost money.

Francescut also said the camera footage is not public information because of voter privacy laws, contradicting claims made by some public speakers at Monday’s election committee meeting that the public has a right to watch the footage.

“Have it live-streamed across the country,” said county resident Rick Hutchinson of putting cameras up at drop-box locations.

Hutchinson said it's time for Shasta County to stop listening to the state, contending that the state "doesn't have a say" in local elections.

Under California election code, the number of drop boxes and their locations are determined by the county elections official — in Shasta County's case, that's Registrar of Voters Darling Allen.

State elections code also says that Darling Allen must announce where the drop boxes will be located at least 30 days before the election.

Information on accessibility, including wheelchair access, for each drop-box location and drop box must be included and that information must be published in the county’s Voter Information Guide and in the sample ballots that go out to voters.

Francescut said before Monday’s meeting that their print deadline to provide that information in the Voter Information Guide is “right now.”

“We need to finalize everything for our print vendors and ballots, so we have already determined where the drop boxes are going to be for the March election,” Francescut said. It would be difficult to change drop-box locations this close to an election, she said.

Francescut explained that drop-box locations are determined in part by a public survey their office sends out, though the locations do not change much from election to election. “We try to be consistent as possible,” she said.

