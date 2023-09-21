‘Move in and get a free Tesla,’ say desperate developers

A developer has started offering Teslas to buyers of its new builds in an effort to attract interest in an ‘evaporating’ housing market.

Hayfield Homes advertised a Tesla, worth £40,000 to £60,000, for the buyer of a £660,000 four-bedroom home at a development in Bromham, Bedfordshire.

Buying agents said it was a sign that developers were becoming increasingly desperate to sell homes without making dramatic price reductions.

A similar “limited-time offer” was also available for the buyer of the last remaining five-bedroom home at a development in nearby Clophill, which had a sale price of £1.3m.

The £660,000 home has been reserved after it was advertised three weeks ago.

The advert said: “This luxurious home comes with top-of-the-line eco features, including an electric vehicle fast charging point, underfloor heating, and an air source heat pump, ensuring a sustainable lifestyle.”

The sales pitch urged buyers to “take advantage of this limited-time offer”.

It said: “Buy the last remaining five bedroom home, The Eaton, at Hayfield Lakes and get a brand new all-electric car! The Eaton is an executive home boasting incredible spaciousness and a premium specification.”

Paid-for stamp duty, support for mortgage repayments and free furniture are among incentives new build developers have previously offered to help entice buyers.

But Jonathan Hopper, chief executive of buying agents Garrington Property Finders, said buyers should proceed with caution. He added developers were becoming increasingly desperate to sell homes without making dramatic price reductions.

He said if the price of one property is reduced, it usually hurts the value of the others in the development because surveyors will take this into account.

Mr Hopper said a Tesla was a “show-stopping” offer and might sound appealing but most buyers would be better off negotiating a discount.

He added: “That’s a new trick that I’ve never seen before. It’s dramatic in nature because we’re in a dramatic market where they’re trying to grab attention and differentiate whilst preserving last year’s prices.”

Mr Hopper said developers are struggling because prices had been set a year ago but “the market they thought they were building for has evaporated”.

Builders have been hit hard by rising mortgage rates and the end of the Help to Buy scheme, which had subsidised the cost of new homes until it came to an end last year.

New builds are typically sold for a premium compared with resale homes, but the Help to Buy scheme gave buyers loans worth up to 20pc of the purchase price – or 40pc in London – which were interest-free for five years and helped them to afford a mortgage with just a 5pc deposit.

To avoid reducing prices, developers have been offering to pay for stamp duty costs, mortgage repayments for as much as 10 months, premium fittings and furniture.

But despite builders’ efforts, prices paid for new builds are still falling as Mr Hopper said buyers were becoming wary of gimmicks. The average agreed sales price of a new build dropped 9pc from March to July, according to market analyst TwentyCi.

Henry Pryor, another buying agent, said developers fear the “risk of contagion” from price reductions.

He said: “It’s not just valuers. The next person wants to buy a property, sees the Land Registry record X pounds and uses that, not surprisingly, to negotiate on the next property they want to buy from the developer. The rot sets in and very quickly prices spiral.”

Hayfield Homes declined to comment.

