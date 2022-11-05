MOVE Logistics Group (NZSE:MOV) shareholders have endured a 32% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the MOVE Logistics Group Limited (NZSE:MOV) share price slid 32% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 13%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 2.6% over three years.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because MOVE Logistics Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year MOVE Logistics Group saw its revenue grow by 5.2%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 32% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of MOVE Logistics Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for MOVE Logistics Group shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 32%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 13%, likely weighing on the stock. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 2.0% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for MOVE Logistics Group you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NZ exchanges.

