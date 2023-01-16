Move over Ben Franklin: Laser lightning rod electrifies scientists

Will Dunham
·3 min read

By Will Dunham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When Benjamin Franklin fashioned the first lightning rod in the 1750s following his famous experiment flying a kite with a key attached during a thunderstorm, the American inventor had no way of knowing this would remain the state of the art for centuries.

Scientists now are moving to improve on that 18th century innovation with 21st century technology - a system employing a high-powered laser that may revolutionize lightning protection. Researchers said on Monday they succeeded in using a laser aimed at the sky from atop Mount Santis in northeastern Switzerland to divert lightning strikes.

With further development, this Laser Lightning Rod could safeguard critical infrastructure including power stations, airports, wind farms and launchpads. Lightning inflicts billions of dollars in damage on buildings, communication systems, power lines and electrical equipment annually while also killing thousands of people.

The equipment was hauled to the mountaintop at an altitude of about 8,200 feet (2,500 meters), some parts using a gondola and others by helicopter, and was focused on the sky above a 400-foot-tall (124-meter-tall) transmission tower belonging to telecommunications provider Swisscom, one of Europe's structures most affected by lightning.

In experiments during two months in 2021, intense laser pulses - 1,000 times per second - were emitted to redirect lightning strikes. All four strikes while the system was active were successfully intercepted. In the first instance, the researchers used two high-speed cameras to record the redirection of the lightning's path by more than 160 feet (50 meters). Three others were documented with different data.

"We demonstrate for the first time that a laser can be used to guide natural lightning," said physicist Aurelien Houard of Ecole Polytechnique's Laboratory of Applied Optics in France, coordinator of the Laser Lightning Rod project and lead author of the research published in the journal Nature Photonics.

Lightning is a high-voltage electrical discharge between a cloud and the ground, within a cloud or between clouds.

"An intense laser can generate on its path long columns of plasmas in the atmosphere with electrons, ions and hot air molecules," Houard said, referring to positively charged particles called ions and negatively charged particles called electrons.

"We have shown here that these plasma columns can act as a guide for lightning," Houard added. "It is important because it is the first step toward a laser-based lightning protection that could virtually reach a height of hundreds of meters (yards) or a kilometer (0.6 mile) with sufficient laser energy."

The laser device is the size of a large car and weighs more than 3 tons. It uses lasers from German industrial machine manufacturing company Trumpf Group. With University of Geneva scientists also playing a key role, the experiments were conducted in collaboration with aerospace company ArianeGroup, a European joint venture between Airbus SE and Safran SA.

This concept, first proposed in the 1970s, has worked in laboratory conditions, but until now not in the field.

Lightning rods, dating back to Franklin's time, are metal rods atop buildings, connected to the ground with a wire, that conduct electric charges lightning strikes harmlessly into the ground. Their limitations include protecting only a small area.

Houard anticipated that 10 to 15 years more work would be needed before the Laser Lightning Rod can enter common use. One concern is avoiding interference with airplanes in flight. In fact, air traffic in the area was halted when the researchers used the laser.

"Indeed, there is a potential issue using the system with air traffic in the area because the laser could harm the eyes of the pilot if he crosses the laser beam and looks down," Houard said.

(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Applebee’s diner stops knife-wielding attacker after worker slashed in face, NY cops say

    The attacker swung a steak knife after he was ordered to leave, police say.

  • Armani, Kapoor bring tranquil close to Milan fashion week

    Milan Fashion Week closed four days of mostly menswear previews for next fall and winter on a note of tranquility. Italian fashion world stalwart Giorgio Armani took his admirers inside Milan’s hidden courtyards, islands of calm concealed from general view within the walls of the city’s austere neoclassical architecture. Indian designer Dhruv Kapoor, a relative Milan newcomer, hopes to promote an interior journey with a new collection in which he seeks to reconcile alter-egos – be they romantic, aggressive or pensive – as a way of healing.

  • Foreign investors pour $925 million into Egypt since Wednesday

    Foreign investors transferred more than $925 million dollars into the Egyptian foreign exchange market in the three days since its currency sharply depreciated last week, Egypt's central bank said in a statement on Monday. Additional foreign currency from local sources, remittances from Egyptians working abroad and tourism also flowed into the market over the past three business days, the central bank statement added. Egypt promised it would shift to a "durably flexible" exchange rate when it reached an agreement with the IMF for a $3 billion financial support package in October.

  • Florida man wearing ankle monitor arrested for burglary and grand theft: reports

    Miami-Dade County, Florida police arrested a man for burglary and grand theft allegations, who was out on bond and wearing an ankle monitor for previous charges in Broward County.

  • Russia leaves 5 carriers with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea

    Five Kalibr cruise missiles carriers remain in the Black Sea on 15 January, as the day before, report the Nava; Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Source: the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Details: The Ukrainian military states that 11 Russian vessels are on combat duty in the Black Sea, including five carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

  • Europe Failing on Renewables as Cost Fears Bite, Vestas CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is failing on its renewable energy plan as the cost of development soars, according to the world’s biggest wind-turbine maker.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingCar Lease Ending Soon? Might Be Time to BuyClean energy developers should be “building like crazy” to

  • Man fatally shot in drive-thru lane of north Phoenix restaurant; investigation underway

    One man is dead after a shooting in Phoenix early Sunday morning. No arrests have been made as police investigate.

  • Trans rights hurl Title IX into political fray amid state battles: 'Akin to a juggernaut'

    Concessions to transgender activists at the federal and state levels have damaged women's rights, according to opponents of such measures.

  • California braces for final burst of heavy snow and rain

    Storm-lashed California is bracing for what may be a final battering of rain and snow starting late Sunday, adding to the damage unleashed by a weather system that has caused severe flooding and killed at least 19 people across the state. Residents across a swath of central and southern California should prepare for heavy rainfall and snow, with the potential for flooding and mudslides in a region saturated after three weeks of storms, the National Weather Service said. The latest burst of precipitation is expected to hit the mountain ranges north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego the hardest, dropping 2 to 4 inches of rain from late Sunday into Monday, according to Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at NWS.

  • California Winter Storm Update: Snow continues to blanket the Sierra

    Drivers are being advised to drive with caution as snow continues to blanket the Sierra.

  • ‘The Last of Us’ Premiere Recap: Welcome to the Apocalypse

    HBO’s super-sized series premiere saw Joel (Pedro Pascal) navigate trauma and find new purpose in Ellie (Bella Ramsey), plus some video-game callbacks

  • Milwaukee police locate 61-year-old man

    Police reported he was found safe shortly before 10 a.m. Monday.

  • India plans cheaper finance, easier rules for small retailers -sources

    The Indian government may offer low-cost credit to small retailers and ease some rules governing the sector, two officials said, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi moves to shore up a large voter base that is losing business to e-commerce giants. The proposal, which could be announced next month in the last full budget before the 2024 general election, aims to revive growth in the smaller physical retail sector which has been hit by the entry of companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Group-backed BigBasket and Reliance Industries. The commerce ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

  • Bitcoin Is On the Rise as Bulls Return

    Bitcoin evangelists may breathe. For several days now, prices of the most popular cryptocurrency have been on the rise, breaking with a see-saw momentum seen since the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange on Nov. 11. Bitcoin (BTC) prices were hovering around $20,749.71 at last check, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • No visitor logs exist for Biden's Wilmington home, site of classified doc discovery, WH Counsel's Office says

    No visitor logs exist for President Biden's Wilmington home, the White House Counsel's Office said Monday of the residence where Biden kept classified documents.

  • NM Supreme Court orders resentencing of Farmington man citing double jeopardy

    The state Supreme court ordered a Farmington man's resentencing, finding that he was convicted twice for the same crime.

  • Anti-nutrients – they're part of a normal diet and not as scary as they sound

    These compounds occur naturally in a number of healthy foods, including legumes and whole grains. foodism360/Unsplash, CC BYMaybe you’re trying to eat healthier these days, aiming to get enough of the good stuff and limit the less-good stuff. You’re paying attention to things like fiber and fat and vitamins… and anti-nutrients? What the heck are anti-nutrients and are they something you need to be concerned about in your diet? Let me, as a public health nutrition researcher, reassure you that an

  • Great British Baking Show 's Prue Leith Puts a 'Modern' Spin on Coronation Chicken — Get Her Recipe

    The Great British Baking Show judge shares her Curry Chicken Salad with Mango & Avocado

  • Netflix curse strikes again as 'devastated' Nick Kyrgios ruled out of Australian Open

    Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday afternoon, sending a shiver around the whole cast list for the new Netflix tennis documentary Break Point.

  • Disney Theme Park Rival Reveals Replacement for Closed Ride

    Theme parks regularly shut down rides to conduct routine maintenance and refurbishments, but sometimes an unexpected malfunction will cause an attraction to be closed temporarily or permanently. Fans of Six Flags Entertainment Great Adventure's iconic El Toro roller coaster in Jackson, N.J., are were disappointed back on Aug. 25, 2022, as the attraction was forced to shut down by order of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs after 14 people were injured on the ride with five being sent to a hospital. Witnesses said that the roller coaster felt like it hit a pothole as many people heard a loud bang and the ride jolted during operation.