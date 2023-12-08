Move over, Carmel. This proposed sunken highway-roundabout for Indianapolis is massive

The Rethink Coalition and Indy Chamber unveiled their vision for a recessed I-65/I-70 interstate inner loop on Wednesday. The renderings for the proposed project showcase a partially underground highway with green spaces to connect surrounding neighborhoods and room for more urban development.

Rethink Coalition is a non-partisan group with a mission of creating "a restorative and transformative vision for Central Indiana in connection with the necessary reconstruction of the aging I-65/I-70 Interstate inner loop that encircles downtown Indianapolis."

The group is proposing a potential solution to the I-65 and I-465 downtown inner loop which is the focus of INDOT's ProPEL Indy study, a two-year study that aims to identify ways to modernize our roads and improve the region’s overall mobility, equity, economic opportunity and quality of life based on community feedback.

This map is part of the Rethink Coalition and Indy Chamber's vision for a recessed I-65/I-70 interstate inner loop released Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

Once the study is complete, this Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) study will put forward a variety of potential solutions to modernize I-65 and I-70, balancing big ideas with sound engineering and responsible financial management, Natalie Garrett, Strategic Communications Director for INDOT, shared with IndyStar.

According to Garrett, ProPEL Indy has been engaged Indianapolis residents, neighborhoods, businesses, and commuters about their visions for the future of our interstates, including the Rethink Coalition.

"We have asked for bold concepts and ideas that will modernize the interstates and improve the region's overall safety, mobility, equity, economic opportunity, and quality of life," Garrett said.

At the time of publication, ProPEL Indy has received over 950 comments that include various recommendations and concepts.

Garrett encourages all residents and stakeholders to visit ProPELIndy.com to provide input on I-65 and I-70 within the I-465 loop.

Rethink Coalition first proposed a "depressed" highway in 2018, but in August 2021 they teamed up with Indy Chamber to secure funding for studies and rework their proposal.

Together, they put together a $2.8 billion proposal to rebuild the highways partially underground, this time calling it a recessed highway.

"The recessed highway concept not only addresses our city's traffic challenges but also opens up opportunities for thoughtful development, community connectivity, and enhanced quality of life," said Taylor Hughes, Indy Chamber's Vice President of Policy and Strategy.

Key features of the renderings include:

Enhanced traffic flow and reduced environmental impact

Inclusive economic development of newly created and under-developed land

Thoughtful integration of green spaces and pedestrian-friendly zones

Community connectivity through multimodal, walkable treescapes and strategic capping of the recessed interstate

More renderings and concepts from the Rethink Coalition can be found on their website at rethink65-70.org/ourvision.

At the time, these renderings are part of a proposal. No timeline for the project has been announced.

Katie Wiseman is a trending and breaking news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis roads: See the recessed highway renderings for I-65/I-70