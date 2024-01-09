Move over flamingo. SC has its own big, beautiful pink bird. Here’s what to know
Have you ever been driving through the Lowcountry and something pink caught your eye?
If it flew away, it could’ve been a roseate spoonbill.
Although they look similar to the more commonly known flamingo, they are quite different.
What are they?
Roseate spoonbills are pale pink birds with bright pink shoulders and wings with white necks and a partially feathered, yellowed head with red eyes. They generally stand out from their surroundings due to their vivid coloration in contrast to that of the local flora.
They are wading birds with a spoon-shaped bill, from where the get their name.
What do they eat?
“Roseate Spoonbills wade through shallow water swinging their heads side to side with their bill under the water feeling for prey,” details All About Birds.
These birds prey mostly on small fish such as minnows and killifish as well as shrimp, crayfish, crabs, aquatic insects, mollusks and slugs; although, they will also dine on plant material, including roots and stems of sedges, according to the National Audubon Society.
Where do they live?
Roseate spoonbills can be found among shallow waters in a number of places along the South Carolina coast.
These wading birds prefer to live in nearby marshes, lagoons, mangroves and mudflats and can generally be seen among groups of other birds, including ibis and egrets.
How do they differ from flamingos?
Roseate spoonbills and American flamingos can be differentiated by their black flight feathers, longer necks, curved versus spooned bills and their legs.
Fun Facts
The roseate spoonbill found in South Carolina is one of six species of spoonbills in the world and is the only one found in North America.
The oldest recorded of its species was at least 15 years, 10 months old when it was recaptured and rereleased during a scientific study in Florida in 2006, according to All About Birds.
Both parents will feed their young, who may leave the nest after approximately 5-6 weeks and are capable of strong flight at around 7-8 weeks of age.