New Move Over Law takes effect across Florida
New Move Over Law takes effect across Florida
New Move Over Law takes effect across Florida
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
This fold-away fitness gadget will hold you to your New Year's resolution! Plus, save big on steppers and other fitness gems.
Mecum's Kissimmee auction in January 2024 will include a 1966 Ford GT40 MkI road car, one of only 30 such models, and restored by Porsche specialist RUF.
Score beautiful drapes in tons of gorgeous colors.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Score the best deals across the web, from Amazon to Zappos.
Dan Titus breaks down the Week 11 fantasy basketball landscape, including his top adds to target on the waiver wire.
Jarrett Stidham got his first start after Russell Wilson was benched.
The Lions seemed to have taken a late lead over Dallas.
Over here at TechCrunch, our time is often spent finding and reporting on the next new new thing in mobility, from autonomous drones and electric air taxis to self-driving trucks and even batteries made of paper. While this tech, in theory, may someday help people and goods move from point A to B, much of it is just that -- theory. Miami has been working with transit tech company Via to bring in on-demand transit since 2020. The service, formerly called GO Connect, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic as a first- and last-mile solution, filling in the gaps between where people live and major transit hubs.
A 1961 Volkswagen Beetle with vintage aftermarket Baja Bug conversion, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard recently.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde are back from the holiday weekend to dissect the latest from the ongoing saga in Tallahassee as FSU has sued the ACC over their grant of rights deal in order to leave the conference.
In 2023, the effects of climate change were so pronounced that scientists confirmed it would be the warmest year in recorded history before December even began.
The Seminoles are missing a ton of key players after going 13-0 and missing out on the College Football Playoff.
Silicon Valley can be a place of great power and riches, but the smallest thing can bring it crashing down. From deepfaked phone calls with bankers on the line to mountains of lies that grew out of control, these once-darlings of Silicon Valley were no match for the law. Trevor Milton used his outsized personality to market an ambitious idea: disrupting freight with fleets of hydrogen electric semi trucks via his company, Nikola.
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.
The GLC isn't without faults, but in a generally imperfect segment, it still sits among the class leaders.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto was officially introduced by the Dodgers on Wednesday after he signed a record 12-year, $325 million deal with the team.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.