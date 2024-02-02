Move over, Phil. In this NC town, an armadillo predicts weather. Here’s what she says.

Sorry, Punxsutawney Phil, but this Triangle town is turning to another beloved animal that presumably has psychic weather powers.

Sylvia, the hairy armadillo, emerged from her burrow Friday to greet eager students and faculty at Olive Chapel Elementary School in Apex.

She was selected four years ago to be the town’s prognosticator simply because they do things differently in the town known as “The Peak,” said Mayor Jacques Gilbert.

“It’s Armadillo Day in Apex,” Gilbert told the excited students. “In the Peak, do we want to trust a groundhog? We chose our own animal.”

Gilbert held Sylvia up to the sky while the introduction of the song “The Circle of Life” played in the background to find her shadow.

Much to the dismay of the children who wished for a snow day, the armadillo’s shadow was hidden, which was a sign “that spring is soon around,” Gilbert yelled.

Students cheered.

Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert holds up an armadillo named ‘Silvia’ after it predicted an early spring according to Gilbert on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, 2024 at Olive Chapel Elementary School in Apex.

Why trust an armadillo?

Some Apex residents would counter that question with, “why trust a groundhog?”

Four years ago, the armadillo was chosen from Animal Edventures Sanctuary in Coats, after groundhogs were no longer available for ceremonies.

North Carolina’s number of Groundhog Day prognosticators have shrunk in recent years.

Now, only Sylvia the Armadillo and Snerd the Groundhog in Garner remain as the weather gurus.

Snerd was expected to give his prediction at noon Friday.

Gilbert selects different schools to host Armadillo Day in Apex. Principal Erin May and Vice Principal Jared Boyce were “over the moon” when Olive Chapel Elementary was selected as the school this year.

School children cheer after an armadillo named ‘Silvia’ predicted an early spring according to Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, 2024 at Olive Chapel Elementary School in Apex.

“Our teachers were excited. We have a teacher assistant who loves armadillos,” said May.

Deb Sox was selected as the school’s Instructional Assistant Teacher of the year. She joined Gilbert and Sylvia sporting an armadillo t-shirt and cowboy hat.

“Our whole community loves Apex, so having the Mayor here was very special,” May said. “(Gilbert) is a complete partner in our community, and I’ve never really seen a mayor like that.”

Like some of her students, May predicted an early spring.

Boyce did, too, but added, “all these kids want show.”

For now though, Sylvia the armadillo heads back to her burrow to snack on bugs and await her appearance next February.