Move over robot vacuums—this little guy handles the dirtiest job

On Tuesday’s The Late Late Show With James Corden, Mayim Bialik talked about what it has been like being a major part of the Jeopardy! hosting search. “I was the headline on CNN three days in a row,” Bialik said. “Who knew people were so passionate about who hosts Jeopardy?” Bialik was part of a months-long carousel of guest hosts over the spring and summer months of this year, after the passing of host Alex Trebek left the need for a new host. Executive producer Mike Richards was finally named host, but quickly stepped down after past comments he made about women and others came to light. That put Bialik right back in the hosting seat, along with Ken Jennings, through the end of the year. And all she wants to do is not be noticed. “I mean, I'm just trying to read the clues. You know, just let me read the clues,” Bialik said. “The thing about Jeopardy, we spend our whole lives wanting to be seen, you know, and this job is like -- people should think the least about me as possible. Meaning, it's my job to be the host, just like read the clues.”