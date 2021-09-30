Move over robot vacuums—this little guy handles the dirtiest job
This little robot is #1 at cleaning #2. Meet Giddel, the world's first portable toilet cleaning robot!
Malicious apps can steal your personal information and money, without you even realizing something is wrong. Here's how to hunt them down — and ward them off in the future.
The deputy originally came to the restaurant to buy a drink.
The mattress you sleep on matters: “Even if you’re not currently having back pain, using a proper mattress can prevent chronic back pain in the future,” says Johns Hopkins-educated spinal and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, who heads up the The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care. The Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress is a medium-firm memory foam mattress that dissipates heat to allow for cooler sleep — that Okubadejo likes because it provides his back with stability when sleeping, but also allows him to sink slightly into the bed for a comfortable night’s sleep.
A historic backlog of cargo ships stuck off the California coast has spurred shortages and price hikes across the country.
WHERE SHOULD I RETIRE? Kris Cunningham never expected to be living in Panama. When her husband, Joel, started talking about retiring to Central America, “I thought he had lost his mind.” She didn’t have a passport and had never been abroad.
“This home is special because it's the ideal place to host friends and family, just as Emmitt has done many times over the years,” realtor Arthur Greenstein tells PEOPLE
Of the 67,000 United Airlines US employees, 593 have refused to comply with the mandate and will be fired from the company.
The secretary turned herself in Wednesday and a warrant for the pastor’s arrest is outstanding.
Meet Sukone Hong, a 17-year-old CEO from South Korea who runs two businesses and has made over $1 million in sales from his fashion brand this year. His brand: According to a CNBC Make It profile, Hong, who had a hard time fitting in at his school due to bullying, started his first venture reselling brand name clothes on Naver, a popular search engine in South Korea, on a $150 budget. The business, which he started when he was in eighth grade, was unfortunately not a success.
When the coronavirus infects cells, it not only impairs their activity but can also change their function, new findings suggest. For example, when insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas become infected with the virus, they not only produce much less insulin than usual, but also start to produce glucose and digestive enzymes, which is not their job, researchers found. "We call this a change of cell fate," said study leader Dr. Shuibing Chen, who described the work in a presentation on Tuesday at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, held virtually this year.
Amazon held an event this morning, and wow-oh-wow did they announce a lot. Amazon is building a thermostat, partnering with Honeywell spinoff co. Resideo to get it done. A wall-mountable Echo Show that looks like a framed picture, meant to sort of just blend into the room while providing one-tap access to things like reminders, calendars and security camera views.
Most of these devices suck and blow — which is actually very handy.
On Tuesday’s The Late Late Show With James Corden, Mayim Bialik talked about what it has been like being a major part of the Jeopardy! hosting search. “I was the headline on CNN three days in a row,” Bialik said. “Who knew people were so passionate about who hosts Jeopardy?” Bialik was part of a months-long carousel of guest hosts over the spring and summer months of this year, after the passing of host Alex Trebek left the need for a new host. Executive producer Mike Richards was finally named host, but quickly stepped down after past comments he made about women and others came to light. That put Bialik right back in the hosting seat, along with Ken Jennings, through the end of the year. And all she wants to do is not be noticed. “I mean, I'm just trying to read the clues. You know, just let me read the clues,” Bialik said. “The thing about Jeopardy, we spend our whole lives wanting to be seen, you know, and this job is like -- people should think the least about me as possible. Meaning, it's my job to be the host, just like read the clues.”
With the addition of Dolby Atmos, the second-generation Beam sounds far more immersive than before.
Weston McKennie returns to the U.S. roster after his controversial protocol violation, but still, ahead of three more crucial World Cup qualifiers, the USMNT's core is not in tact.
Coach Jeff Brohm came to Purdue with a reputation as a creative genius. On Saturday, Purdue's revamped defense will find out how much progress its made against an old nemesis with a visit from Minnesota. Purdue (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) is giving up 14.3 points and barely 300 yards per game, keeping two opponents out of the end zone.
Google's first-generation Nest Hub smart display is down to $40 in a new Best Buy sale.
The internet connectivity on older tech devices and smart gadgets could stop working on Thursday after a key digital certificate required to access websites safely expires.
Astro can patrol the home when you're not there, or be remotely controlled.