The move to overturn Roe v. Wade: La. latest to pass an abortion ban. Here's where other key states stand.

In passing its strict abortion ban, Louisiana has joined the ranks of conservative states hoping to push the deeply emotional issue before the U.S. Supreme Court even as they energize abortion rights forces for a high-stakes political showdown.

In a 79-23 vote, the Louisiana House gave final passage Wednesday to a bill barring abortion once there’s a detectable fetal heartbeat, as early as the sixth week of pregnancy. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Deep South’s only Democratic governor, signed the bill into law Thursday, despite opposition from national party leaders who say such laws are attacks on women.

“I know there are many who feel just as strongly as I do on abortion and disagree with me – and I respect their opinions,” Edwards said in a statement after the ban was passed.

Following in the wake of Alabama, Mississippi and Ohio, the Louisiana law does not include an exception for a pregnancy caused by rape or incest.

The ban would go into effect only if neighboring Mississippi’s law is upheld by a federal appeals court. A federal judge temporarily blocked the Mississippi law last week.

Louisiana is the latest state to pass a so-called heartbeat bill that would, in effect, prohibit an abortion before women even know they are pregnant.

Most of Wednesday’s somber debate had focused on whether to add an exception for rape or incest.

“I am not man enough to tell a woman who has had her insides ripped apart and been raped," Democratic Rep. Ted James said. "I’m not man enough to tell that woman, ‘You know what? Live with it.’”

Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio have enacted similar heartbeat bills, while Missouri has adopted an eight-week ban on abortion.

While none of the bans have taken effect, they have staked out a path for challenging the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationally.

Many of the states have long been active in their anti-abortion efforts but now find the political atmosphere under the Trump administration more supportive, particularly with the addition of two conservative justices on the high court.

In response, abortion rights forces have used the new laws to rally their supporters.

Last week, thousands of abortion rights marchers turned out nationwide in protests organized by #StopTheBans aimed at what the group calls a "new wave of extreme bans on abortion."

"We will show up to speak out and fight back against this unconstitutional attempt to gut Roe and punish women," the movement says on its website. "Politicians shouldn't be making decisions best left to women, their families, and their doctors."

It's time to make Missouri the most Pro-Life state in the country! Thanks to leaders in the House and Senate, we are one vote away from passing one of the strongest #ProLife bills in the country - standing for life, protecting women’s health, and advocating for the unborn. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 15, 2019

In this highly charged atmosphere, the Supreme Court has moved gingerly, without offering a clear signal as to its view of Roe.

This week, in an apparent compromise in a case from Indiana, high court justices turned down an appeal that asked the court to reinstate a state law banning abortions sought solely because of the sex or disability of a fetus.

However, it upheld part of the same law requiring abortion providers to bury or cremate fetal remains.

Here's a look at where key states stand on abortion:

Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has started its appeal of a federal judge's ruling that struck down the state's abortion law that would halt a common second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies.

U.S. District Judge Joseph H. McKinley Jr. has ruled that the 2018 law would create a "substantial obstacle" to a woman's right to an abortion, violating constitutionally protected privacy rights.

